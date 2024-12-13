We find out if the new Icees really taste the same in Japan as they do in the U.S.



On 6 December, Icees landed in Japan for the first time in their some-60 year-long history. This was exciting news for our reporter Takuya Inaba, who’s always keen to try new tastes from abroad, and with a reported 500 million Icees consumed annually worldwide, he was keen to add to the tally by trying a few on release day.

The only catch was knowing where to find them, as they would initially be sold at select branches of the Toho Cinemas chain. After running a quick search online, he saw they would be making their debut in Tokyo at the Hibiya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Roppongi Hills, and Fuchu locations, and in neighbouring Chiba Prefecture at Nagareyama Otaka Forest, before making their way to Chiba’s Ichikawa Colton Plaza on 10 December and Lalaport Funabashi and Lalaport Yokohama on 23 December, followed by other locations nationwide.

With the Shinjuku branch being close to our office in Tokyo, that’s where Takuya headed, even though the icy cold air on the way there seemed at odds with such an expedition. As he braved the chill, he wondered why the local distributors had chosen winter for the Icee debut, but then he figured it might actually be a clever way to ease it into the public consciousness and give it a chance to become popular before the heat of summer comes along.

Either way, by the time he arrived at the cinema, Takuya had warmed to the idea of drinking crushed ice in winter, especially when this colourful display was there to greet him.

Heading over to the counter, he found there were three varieties to choose from: Blue Raspberry, Red Strawberry, and Yellow Peach.

▼ Each Icee costs 500 yen (US$3.30).

Upon seeing the promotional images for the product, Takuya seemed to remember trying a cola-flavoured Icee some 20 years ago, but this was his first time seeing the flavours that have become standard in the U.S.

Unable to choose between them, Takuya ordered all three varieties for himself, doubling up on the Strawberry for a couple of surprise guests.

▼ He began the taste test with the Red Strawberry.

His initial thought upon tasting it was, “Oooh! A carbonated swish!” It was rare to find a frozen drink with such strong carbonation, and Takuya couldn’t remember the last time he’d experienced such a sensation. As the carbonation hit the taste buds, it was accompanied by a satisfyingly smooth texture that helped to spread the deliciously fruity strawberry flavour throughout the palate. Though he’d been expecting it to taste sickly sweet, it actually had a nice tartness to it, making it incredibly easy to drink.

▼ Impressed by the first drink, it was time to move on to the Yellow Peach.

This one was equally delicious, and though the tartness wasn’t as pronounced, the peach aromas were strong and the finish elegant, making for a flavourful experience. However, as he sipped on the Icee, he began to sense something else…

▼ …the size was super big!!

It was much larger than anything he was used to, prompting him to wonder if these were true-to-original sizes. It was a good deal for the price he’d paid for it, but he found it hard to make a dent in them, especially when he had three to get through.



▼ Moving on to the final flavour, and the one Takuya was most interested in: Blue Raspberry.

Japanese people tend to think blue-coloured drinks are soda flavoured, but from what Takuya had heard, Americans tend to associate the colour with blue raspberry. That made him keen to try this flavour, and when he did, he found it to be exotic, with a distinct berry taste that was unique for having no sourness whatsoever.

▼ If he had to compare it to anything in Japan, he might liken it to a melon cream soda.

It was the sweetest of the three, and so tasty that Takuya reckons those who like it could easily become addicted to the flavour. However, at this point, Takuya wanted to expand his knowledge of the Icee even further, stopping two American tourists and handing them a free Icee with the question: “Does it taste the same as the real thing in America?”

▼ The couple who helped Takuya out was Tom and Alana.

Tom’s verdict was:

“I love it and have been drinking it since I was little! Yeah, I think it tastes the same. It’s a nice size, too.”

That was very good news, for both locals who want to enjoy the authentic Icee flavour from abroad and tourists looking for a taste of home while visiting Japan. And with Tom confirming that the most popular flavour in the U.S. is Blue Raspberry, that ought to be your go-to if you’re looking to choose just one from the lineup.

Though Icee sales are currently limited to Toho Cinemas, word on the street is we can expect to see them becoming available at tourist destinations and highway service areas throughout the country once summer starts. It may not be long before Icee becomes commonplace around Japan, so now is a good time to fall in love with them.

Photos©SoraNews24

