It’s been less than a week since Starbucks released its newest limited-edition drink, and now we’re being blessed with yet another offering, called “THE Strawberry Milk“.

Like “THE Strawberry Frappuccino” that came before it, this new beverage is strong on fruit flavour, but it cuts straight to the point with a more limited combination of ingredients that allows you to fully savour the taste of strawberry and milk.

Having tasted the chain’s previous strawberry drinks, our expectations for this new drink were high, and the moment we laid eyes on its gorgeous white and red layers, we were immediately hooked.

With strawberry pulp at the bottom and milk and vanilla-flavoured syrup in the main body, this looked like a very simple drink, especially by Starbucks’ usual standards, so we were curious to find out how it would deliver on flavour.

According to staff, those wanting a richer experience can request breve milk for an additional 55 yen (US$0.38), while soy milk provides lighter flavour, giving you the option to customise the drink to your liking. Staff also recommends swirling the mixture around with the straw, so although it seemed a shame to disturb the pretty layers, we followed their advice and watched in delight as the drink took on a lovely pink hue.

Taking a sip, we were surprised by the amount of delicious flavour that immediately hit the taste buds. It was like sipping on an upscale strawberry milkshake, with a gentle sweetness and bursts of tart-yet-sweet strawberry all beautifully enveloped in milk. It was absolutely delicious, proving that sometimes simplicity is all you need for pure perfection.

It’s such a good drink that we wish it would become a staple menu item, but it’s only available for a limited time while stocks last, priced at 590 yen (US$4.07).

