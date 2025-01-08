So nice to see you again, Pierre.

It’s not unusual to feel a little shy the first time you meet someone. You could even make an argument that while you’re still feeling out a new acquaintance’s personality, it’s tactful to dial down the intensity a little while you’re expressing your opinions and passions.

But all that makes your second meeting, after you’ve hit it off, all the more special, and we’ll be seeing that happen later this month with Japanese donut chain Mister Donut’s new Misdo Meets Pierre Marcolini line of sweets.

If you want to be a stickler regarding the linguistics, this new batch of treats should really be called Misdo Meets Pierre Marcolini Again, since this is actually the donut chain’s second collaboration with the Belgian chocolatier, following their initial team-up in 2021. Still, we’re not going to spend too much time nitpicking Mister Donut’s terminology when we could instead be spending that time gazing upon all this chocolatey glory.

The first of the five new treats, pictured above, is the Chocolat Noir (352 yen [US$2.25]). Inspired by financiers (French almond cakes, not finance gurus), the Chocolat Noir’s mix of chocolate, ganache cream, whipped cream, and crunchy chocolate topping is balanced just so for a rich, deep flavor but also an enticing lightness, making for variety of tastes and textures to enjoy.

Many of same attributes also apply to the Chocolat Noisette (352 yen), which has ganache whipped cream, hazelnut (noisette in French) cream, and candied almonds.

Marcolini has also cooked up a Chocolat d’amande chocolate pie (374 yen) for the collaboration, filled with cranberry almond chocolate cream and topped with almond slices.

Along with this being meeting number two for Mister Donut and Marcolini, the other key number here is 50, as the collaboration is also part of Mister Donut’s celebration of the 50 years since it added old-fashioned donuts to its menu. To mark the occasion, the Misdo Meets Pierre Marcolini lineup includes a cocoa-coated Chocolat Mou Fashion (297 yen)…

…and a Chocolat Framboise Fashion (297 yen), with tart raspberry sauce. Both of the new old-fashioneds are made with a mixture of rice and whole wheat flour, to give them a sightly crisp sensation as you bit into them.

The whole lineup goes on sale January 10 at Mister Donut branches across Japan for a limited yet unspecified time. Considering though, that Mister Donut is billing these as the “first round” of their second meeting with Marcolini, and promising a second round going on sale January 29, grabbing these treats ASAP is probably the wisest plan.

Source, images: PR Times

