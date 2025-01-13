You won’t find a doughnut like this anywhere else.



A lot of foreign-born brands like to do things a little differently in Japan, tweaking their recipes and adjusting the look of their products to suit the tastes of local customers.

Krispy Kreme is one of the best in the business when it comes to catering to local tastes, and last year it outdid itself by adding a new type of rice-flour doughnut to the permanent lineup in Japan. Called “Kome-Dough“, with “kome” meaning “rice”, this new doughnut champions the work of local producers by using domestically grown rice flour, which adds a unique sweetness and extra chewiness to the mix.

Image: PR Times

According to the company, the rice flour dough was developed to “pursue a taste unique to Japan“, and it’s a flavour the public are lapping up, with over 700,000 in cumulative sales since it first debuted as a limited-time product for three weeks in November 2023.

Now, the chain is upping the Japanese flavour by releasing a new “Kome-Dough Matcha Cream” variety in advance of “Matcha Day” on 6 February. This new version of the rice flour doughnut is topped with a generous amount of matcha cream and red bean paste and finished with a swirl of white chocolate, a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a cluster of red beans, making it one of the most unique Krispy Kremes in the world.

The combination of rice, matcha and red beans is a very Japanese one, and though the doughnut is said to taste great at room temperature, Krispy Kreme says the fluffy, chewy texture, as well as the flavours, are heightened further with a quick eight-second heating in the microwave.

The Kome-Dough Matcha Cream doughnut will be on the menu for a limited time, while stocks last, from 15 January to 12 March, at a retail price of 332 yen (US$2.09) for takeout or 341 yen for eat-in.

Source, images: PR Times (unless otherwise stated)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!