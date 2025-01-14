This limited-time event celebrates the dual character anniversaries of two major Sanrio stars.

It’s hard to picture Sanrio’s two white rabbit characters–My Melody and Kuromi–without one another. The pair complement each other in a perfect yin-yang balance, with the sweet and loving My Melody playing rival to the mischievously devilish Kuromi.

▼ Kuromi and My Melody

And yet, there were a whole 30 years when My Melody’s counterpart didn’t exist. As it so happens, Kuromi only came into existence in 2005, whereas My Melody has been playing pals with Hello Kitty since 1975. That means 2025 marks big anniversaries for the both of them, with My Melody celebrating her 50th and Kuromi celebrating her 20th anniversary of life in the hearts of people worldwide.

To celebrate the dual anniversaries, a special My Melody ♡ Kuromi Anniversary Party opened shop on January 10 at Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Parco department store in the 7th-floor Parco Factory event space.

▼ Location of the anniversary party

Visitors will be delighted to see that the space has been decorated with visuals paying homage to the opposing personalities of the two characters. Giant balloons and special photo-taking spots are only part of the fun, with items such as hairbands and plushies available to doll yourself up for the perfect pose. You can then submit your photos or share your impressions of the event over social media using specified hashtags to receive one of 11 randomly selected novelty cards at the venue.

In addition, upon entry, visitors will be gifted with one of three randomly selected acrylic keychains featuring the duo.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a party without some souvenirs, and luckily anniversary merchandise is also on sale at the venue to commemorate your visit. Look carefully in the below lineup and you may even spot some rare illustrations of My Melody and Kuromi with swapped hoods!

▼ Paired mascots (4,180 yen [US$26.53])

▼ Decorated chocolates (1,180 yen)

▼ Clear folder (550 yen)

▼ Trading heart hologram tin badges (770 yen)

▼ Hand towel (1,280 yen)

▼ Pin badge set (2,480 yen)

▼ T-shirts (4,180 yen)

▼ Canvas tote bag (2,750 yen)

▼ Slide mirror (1,650 yen)

▼ Hoodies (8,800 yen)

Entry to the Anniversary Party is on a designated timeslot system, so visitors are encouraged to reserve an entry time at the following link prior to their visit. Admission is 1,000 yen per person, but children who haven’t started school yet can enter for free. After the Tokyo run finishes on January 27, the event will travel to Parco locations in other cities through the end of the year in the order of Sendai, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Osaka.

The good news is that even if you’ve finished your visit, there’s still some Sanrio fun to look forward to this year when the new My Melody-Kuromi stop-motion series debuts on Netflix.

Event information

My Melody ♡ Kuromi Anniversary Party

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Minami-Ikebukuro 1-28-2 , Ikebukuro Parco Main Building, 7th floor Parco Factory

東京都豊島区南池袋 1-28-2 池袋PARCO本館7F PARCO FACTORY

Open: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (last entry at 8:30 p.m.; final closing at 6 p.m. on January 27)

Duration: January 10-27

Website

Source, images: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

