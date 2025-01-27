Four designs let you entrust your thoughts to Totoro and other Ghibli characters when you put pen to paper.

In our increasingly digital world, why go to all the trouble of physically writing something down when you can just tap away in your phone’s memo app? Because, as those fond of the process will tell you, putting pen to paper can both focus and free the mind. The extra bit of conscious thought tends to make people choose their words more carefully, and being free from the rigid input methods and display options of a digital notepad.

And to sweeten the deal, storing your thought and conveying your feelings via physical media gives you an opportunity to use these stylishly adorable Studio Ghibli notebooks.

Naturally, Totoro is part of the lineup, appearing in two different cover designs, one of which shows sisters Mei and Satsuki clinging to the big Totoro’s fluffy form on a ride through the sky, with the small and medium-size Totoros tagging along too.

It’s Totoros only on the second notebook, with the small Totoro perched on the head of the big guy and an umbrella shielding them from the rain or sun.

While the Totoros will obviously be the first things people will notice, another important aspect of the covers is the word Rollbahn, since these notebooks are a collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Japanese stationery maker Delfonics’ Rollbahn line of notebooks, which have long been popular for their high-quality paper that’s resistant to ink-bleeding.

In addition to the two My Neighbor Totoro designs, there’s also a pair of notebooks for fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service. The first shows Kiki with a spunky grin and a somewhat less-settled Jiji ready to jet out on a courier job…

…and the second catches the young Jiji in a much more pensive-looking moment.

As nice as the cover artwork is, the inside of the notebooks (which measure 14 x 18 centimeters [5.5 x 7.1 inches]), keep things simple for maximum utility. Each of the 140 pages has a 5-millimeter grid, making the notebooks suitable for jotting down notes or sketching diagrams, and they’re perforated too, so that you can tear out pages without ripping up the edges.

There’s a clear plastic pocket inside the back cover for storing sticky notes or other compact reference papers…

…and the notebooks also all feature an exterior cloth strap that can loop around the outside to keep the cover closed when they’re not in use.

The whole bunch is available through the online store of Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku thanks to a recent restock (Totoro here and here, Kiki here and here), priced at 1,320 yen (US$8.40) each, and they’d be a perfect tool for planning out which Ghibli Park tickets to buy under its new, more flexible admission system.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

