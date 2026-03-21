

Anime castle steps into the spotlight with a new release that will delight Japanese stationery enthusiasts.

If you’re a fan of Japanese stationery, then you’ll known the name Rollbahn. While the name is German for “runway” and German phrases are used in its branding, Rollbahn is actually a popular stationery brand by Delfonics, and is designed and made in Japan.

Rollbahn notebooks have become something of a cult item with locals and overseas buyers in recent years, with people praising their functionality and sturdy, spiral-bound design. Another fan of the Rollbahn is Studio Ghibli, who previously teamed up with the brand to produce a series of notebooks featuring Ghibli designs, and now they’re giving us a new Ghibli Rollbahn featuring the castle from Howl’s Moving Castle.

The wheezing, whirring, four-legged castle is a character in its own right, so it’s wonderful to see it joining the Rollbahn notebook series for the very first time. The colours chosen for the design are as spellbinding as the mysterious castle, with a beautiful pink-to-blue gradation resembling twilight, and the castle drawn in dark lines to convey the profound sense of weight and grandeur of the artwork.

▼ Rollbahn’s German branding remains on the Ghibli notebook series – a familiar touch that will delight stationery fans.

With Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki being an aviation enthusiast – “Ghibli” itself comes from the nickname for the WWII Caproni Ca.309 aircraft and the wind that it was named after – this tie-up with the Rollbahn or “Runway” brand makes a lot of sense, and the phrases on the front cover of the notebooks are equally inspiring.

“Ferne Reisen machen weise” translates as “Faraway journeys make you wise“, while “Die Propeller drehen sich” means “The propellers are turning“, and Das Flugzeug gewinnt an Höhe” means “The plane is gaining altitude“.

▼ Reisen bedeutet Leben means “Travel is life“.

There may not be a more experienced traveller in Ghibli’s books than Howl’s Castle, who can travel not only through space but also time, making this a perfect collaboration. Whether you’re travelling or writing at home or in the office, this notebook acts as a beautiful companion, with easy-to-write-on, smudge-proof pages and clear plastic storage pockets at the back for storing sticky notes or small memos.

The Howl’s Moving Castle Rollbahn Pocket Memo measures 14 x 18 x 1.5 centimetres, (5.5 x 7 x 0.6 inches) and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 1,320 yen (US$8.29).

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

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