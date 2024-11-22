Totoro and Jiji star in this exclusive new collection.

With the weather now getting colder, it’s time to rug up in layers for warmth, and Studio Ghibli is here to help with a couple of new cardigans for anime fans.

The first cardigan features Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro, with the name of the film on the back…

▼ …and the character embroidered on the chest.

There’s also a cute tag on the sleeve that has the name of the animation studio and an image of the Catbus’ grinning face.

The smooth and soft rayon/cotton blend fabric feels good on the skin without causing irritation, making it comfortable and stress-free to wear.

The length is semi-long to cover the hips and create a loose silhouette that gives a casual, relaxed impression. The simplicity in the design makes it perfect for everyday wear, and it’s so comfortable you can easily wear it while at work or university.

The Totoro cardigan is being released alongside a darker model that features black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ This cardigan features Jiji on the chest …

▼ …while the tag on the sleeve has the name “Jiji” on it, with a red bow in honour of Kiki.

▼ Like the Totoro cardigan, this one has a long, relaxed fit.

While the two cardigans above are new releases, they’re perfectly timed to coincide with a restock of two other cardigans.

▼ The My Neighbour Totoro Loose Cardigan Plumeria

▼ This design has Totoro holding a plumeria flower on the chest.

▼ And the Kiki’s Delivery Service Cardigan Black Cat

▼ This design pays homage to Kiki on the front chest.

▼ All the cardigans are one-size-fits-all, and priced at 7,084 yen (US$45.73) each.

While releases like these are usually available at the Ghibli-affiliated Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, the cardigans can only be purchased at the chain’s online store, and only to members who register their details on the site. This exclusivity is sure to make them even more sought after than usual, so if you’re interested in adding one or more of them to your wardrobe, check out the links below, and you might want to check out these Totoro belly towels while you’re there!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

