Cute character wants to be your fur baby.

The 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro features two of Studio Ghibli’s biggest and furriest stars, Totoro and the Catbus, both of whom we’d love to wrap our arms around, even though it would be difficult, given their gigantic size.

Ghibli always knows what its fans want, though, so they’re giving us a way to cuddle the Catbus in real life, with a plush toy that captures the friendly look and furry feel of the character, in a huggable size.

At 58 centimetres (22.8 inches) in length, this Catbus is perfectly sized for big cuddles, and it comes with lots of cute details that’ll make you feel as if it’s magically galloped out of the film and into your lap.

▼ These legs are made for galloping.

▼ The Catbus’ cute mice companions appear on the rear…

▼…and front of the character, where they sit alongside the destination marker, which reads めい (“Mei”), in reference to the young child protagonist found by the Catbus in the film.

What really makes this soft toy so adorable, though, is its wide grin, huge eyes, and brightly lit windows, which seem to beckon us inside.

We’re happy to go wherever the Catbus takes us, and with its giant smile and anime charm, it’s the only support animal we need. Soft and fluffy to the touch, this Catbus is just as home with adults as it is with children, and it can be purchased at the Ghibli-affiliated retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku (both in stores and online, thanks to a recent restock), priced at 12,100 yen (US$81.62).

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!