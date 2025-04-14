Plus, a hojicha doughnut that comes with a special syrup so you can customise the flavour.

Last month, Mister Donut delighted customers with the news that it would be teaming up with matcha specialists Gion Tsujiri for another limited-edition collection. Ever since the two first joined forces back in 2016, the so-called “Misdo Meets Gion Tsujiri” collections have become sell-out hits whenever they’re released, and now they’re back with round two of this season’s two-part range.

As always, the doughnuts all contain green tea sourced by Gion Tsujiri from Uji in Kyoto, the premier matcha-producing region where the 150-year-old company is based. This time, though, there are two doughnuts that feature Gion Tsujiri’s hojicha, roasted green tea, giving us a colourful collection with arguably more variation in texture and taste than the previous lineup.

Let’s start by taking a look at the two hojicha doughnuts in the range.

▼ Uji Hojicha Zukushi (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

With “zukushi” meaning “nothing but”, this doughnut gives us nothing but hojicha, as the smoky aroma of the tea has been kneaded into the dough and infused into the cream topping. Hojicha kinako (roasted soybean flour) is dusted over to finish, and the doughnut can be enjoyed on its own for full tea flavour, or slathered in the kuromitsu (Japanese black sugar syrup) that comes with it, for a molasses-rich taste sensation.

▼ Uji Hojicha Hojicha Chocolate Azuki (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

The hojicha-infused dough is once again dusted with hojicha kinako, but this time it’s topped with azuki bean paste and a sprinkling of chocolate flakes for a different contrast in taste and texture.

▼ Pon de Uji Matcha Luxury Quintet (388 yen takeout only)

This third and final new offering in the second collection is a very luxurious matcha doughnut to celebrate Mister Donut’s 55th anniversary. With five different matcha elements — dough, cream, warabimochi (a jelly-like bracken starch confection), chocolate, and powder — this doughnut acts as the piece de resistance of the entire collection, but it’s also the hardest to get, as it won’t be sold in stores and can only be purchased via the Misdo Net Order app.

▼ Order and pay via the app and then pick up at your designated branch.

While the three above are brand new offerings, the chain has more matcha in store, with the five below, from the first drop, still available.

▼ Uji Matcha Zukushi (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

This “Nothing But Uji Matcha” doughnut contains matcha in the dough, whipped cream filling, powdered topping, and the warabimochi centre.

▼ Uji Matcha Chestnut Azuki (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

This doughnut delivers exactly what it promises, with matcha chocolate on top and azuki red bean paste alongside a chestnut paste with candied chestnuts in the centre.

▼ Pon de Double Uji Matcha (216 yen takeout; 220 yen eat-in)

The classic Pon de Ring keeps things simple but delicious with a matcha chocolate coating.

▼ Pon de Zaku Uji Matcha Kinako (237 yen takeout; 242 yen eat-in)

This Pon de Ring has a “zaku” (“crunchy”) texture, thanks to the chunky kinako (roasted soybean flour) topping.

▼ Pon de Uji Matcha Brown Sugar Warabimochi (237 yen takeout; 242 yen eat-in)

With a matcha whipped cream and brown sugar warabimochi centre, this kinako-dusted doughnut has a very Japanese flavour.

▼ If all that is yet to make your mouth water, then the commercial for the matcha series might just tip you over.

The new hojicha doughnuts will be available in limited numbers from 23 April until the end of May, while the new Pon de Uji Matcha Luxury Quintet can only be ordered via the app until 30 May, with last pickups on 31 May. As for the rest of the collection, it too will be around until the end of May, so you have a little over a month to get your hands on them all, and if you want to continue the love affair with Uji matcha, then you can also pop into Family Mart for their limited-edition tasty offerings.

Source, images: PR Times

