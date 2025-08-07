With costs rising everywhere in Japan, what can a single note get you at KFC?

With everyone tightening their purse strings at the moment, it’s getting harder and harder to eat out on a budget, even at some of the top fast food chains. Thankfully, our team of Japanese-language reporters has been on the case, visiting these chains to find out what we can get there for 1,000 yen (US$6.76). Today, they’re taking us to KFC to show us how we can maximise our spending there, and with a single piece of fried chicken costing 310 yen, it’ll be a tight squeeze to fit a lot of food into their orders.

So let’s see the options and hacks they’ve used to get the most out of 1,000 yen, starting with…

▼ … Takamichi Furusawa’s “Full Stomach Five-Item Set”

Kentucky Lunch (Original Chicken & Biscuit Set): 550 yen

Chicken Fillet Burger: 440 yen

Total: 990 yen

“I decided to go with a value-packed five-item lunch set. The main dishes here are the Chicken Fillet Burger and Original Chicken piece.

The lunch set also includes a drink, fries, and a biscuit, so if you want to enjoy KFC to the full while filling your stomach for 1,000 yen, my five-item set is the best choice.”

Takamichi bulked up an already great-value lunch set with a burger to ensure you’ll go home feeling full and satisfied.

▼ Masanuki Sunakoma’s “Original is the Best Set”

Chicken Fillet Burger Deluxe Set: 990 yen

Total: 990 yen

“If you have 1,000 yen to spend at KFC, you shouldn’t hesitate to choose the ‘Deluxe Set’. It’s a classic combo that contains a Chicken Fillet Burger, a piece of Original Chicken, small fries, and a drink, making it a fantastic deal. According to the official KFC site, this deal will only be available until 12 December this year, and if you order online, you can even swap the side of fries for other things like a Colonel’s Crispy Chicken or a Chocolate Pie or Biscuit so that’s something to keep in mind!”

Masanuki traded his money in for a tray of simplicity that was both well-balanced and great value.

▼ Yuichiro Wasai’s “Original Chicken Three-Piece Set”

Original Chicken x 3: 930 yen

Total: 930 yen

“I really wanted to try using up the full 1,000 yen since this is a 1,000-yen challenge, but I also thought it would be a waste if I failed to introduce my most recommended combo. While KFC sells burgers, sides and other chicken-based menu items, nothing is as addictive as the Original Chicken so the correct strategy is to always buy as much of it as you can. It can be hard to resist the allure of the other items on the menu, but if you stay steadfast to the Original Chicken, you won’t regret it!“

Yuichiro showed true restraint by ordering only fried chicken, revealing the depth of his dedication.

▼ Mariko Obanabatake’s “Secret Technique to Enjoy Dessert Set”

Lunch Set Wafu Chicken Cutlet Burger: 690 yen

Changed side to Chocolate Pie

Medium Lemonade Soda

Added small fries: 290 yen

Total: 980 yen

“I haven’t been to KFC much lately, but I know that their lunch sets are super good deals. Plus, if you place your order online you can switch the fries to a hot biscuit or chocolate pie! I’m known for my sweet tooth so I swapped the fries for the pie and ordered fries separately with the money I had left over. For 980 yen, I got to enjoy a burger, fries, chocolate pie, and a medium drink. The Wafu Chicken Cutlet Burger has the best sweet-savory sauce so I recommend ordering that in the set — you’ll be glad you did!”

Our queen of sweets did us proud with this selection, proving that with a little creative thinking you can have your biscuit and eat it too.

▼ Yoshio Ueda’s “Ultimate Deluxe Set”

Chicken Fillet Burger Deluxe Set: 990 yen (includes Chicken Fillet Burger, Original Chicken, Small Fries, Medium Lemonade Soda)

Total: 990 yen

“Purchasing single items at KFC is nonsense — it’s better to order a simple set. Plus, there’s a limited online-only promotion until 12 December that’ll save you 160 yen off the Chicken Fillet Burger Deluxe Set, so you can get if for 990 yen. Being able to eat a chicken fillet burger, a piece of original chicken, and fries for under 1,000 yen is a crazy good deal and KFC’s lemonade soda is delicious as well.”

Yoshio and Masanuki both opted for the Deluxe Set, showing just how popular it is.

▼ Takashi Harada’s “Eat the Best of KFC Set”

Kentucky Lunch Teriyaki Twister Deluxe Set: 950 yen

Furi Furi Fries Seasoning (Setouchi Salt Lemon): 30 yen

Total: 980 yen

“I’m calling this the ‘Eat the Best of KFC Set,’ but it’s actually the ‘Kentucky Lunch Teriyaki Twister Deluxe Set.’ I personally love the Twister, and this set comes with fries and drink, so it’s my idea of a perfect lunch. I had just enough left over to add even more flavour with the seasoning for the fries, which added a nice, refreshing, lemony finish to the meal. “

Takashi walked to the beat of his own drumstick with this selection, bypassing the popular burgers for a set revolving around the Twister.

▼ Ahiruneko’s “Original Chicken Purist Set”

Original Chicken x 3: 310 yen each

Total: 930 yen

“KFC owes its existence to the deliciousness of the Original Chicken, with side dishes like fries and biscuits being merely supporting players. As a hardcore Original Chicken purist who has written over 100 KFC-related articles, I must say this challenge to spend 1,000 yen at the chain was almost an insult to my taste buds. For me and my palate, the Original Chicken is always the only option — it’s. more than a meal, it’s a way of life.”

Like Yuichiro, Ahiruneko only has eyes for fried chicken, although his love for it borders on obsession.

▼ Go Hatori’s “Limited Edition Spicy Trio”

Limited Edition Red Hot Chicken 330 yen x 3: 990 yen

Total: 990 yen

“KFC and I have a somewhat troubled past, since I was a kid who couldn’t eat fatty meat. I grew to love KFC later in life, though, and it was the spicy crispy chicken that initially drew me in. As a limited-edition menu item that’s only available intermittently, I can never resist buying one, or even three, whenever I come across it.“

Go surprised us all by skipping the Original Chicken and going straight for three Red Hot Chickens, proving his once-sensitive belly is now made of steel.

▼ Seiji Nakazawa’s “Three Chicken Variety Taste Test Set”

Wafu Chicken Cutlet Burger Deluxe Set: 990 yen (with a coffee and a piece of Colonel’s Crispy Chicken instead of fries)

Total: 990 yen

“Whenever I think of KFC, the Original Chicken always comes to mind. But with 1,000 yen in my pocket, I decided to splurge on a burger instead. I followed the advice of customers on social media who had been raving about the Wafu Chicken Cutlet Burger, and although it was a dark horse I’d never encountered before, I can now confidently say it’s one of the best things you can buy at KFC. Switching the side to a Colonel’s Crispy Chicken lets you taste three types of chicken, making this a fantastic option for lovers of fried chicken.“

Seiji came up with a great hack for a flight of fried chicken under 1,000 yen, which is the kind of ingenuity we’ve come to expect from our deep-thinking guitarist.

▼ Mr Sato’s “Teriyaki Twister Deluxe Set”

Teriyaki Twister Deluxe Set: 950 yen (with Original Chicken, small fries, and a medium-sized iced coffee)

Total: 950 yen

“When I think of KFC, I think of the Twister. The Twister lunch set used to be 500 yen with fries and drink, which was an amazing deal, but now it’s 650 yen, due to rising costs. The price increase is a bit of a bummer, but adding an Original Chicken to it helped turn my frown upside down, because all this for under 1,000 yen is still a good deal in the current climate.”

Like Takashi, Mr Sato also opted for the Twister Deluxe Set, showing it still has timeless appeal, despite the price increase.

▼ P.K. Sanjun’s “Squeeze In An Original Chicken Set”

Kentucky Lunch Chicken Fillet Burger Set: 690 yen

Original Chicken: 310 yen

Total: 1,000 yen

“I considered going all-in on Original Chicken but chose the Chicken Fillet Burger set instead. This allowed me to squeeze in a piece of Original Chicken so I could enjoy the best of both worlds, and I wound up using every yen of the budget, making this a win in my book. You can never go wrong with fries as a side and the chain’s coffee has improved so I was completely satisfied with this selection.”

As the only member of our team to spend the entire budget without a single yen remaining, P.K. did a sterling job with his fast food mission.

So which of the above orders do you think is the best value for 1,000 yen? And how do these meals compare to what’s available at KFC in your country? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget there’s more value to be had at Don Quijote and the Lawson convenience store chain!

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]