Calcifer’s got a secret in this set of accessories, but it’s a sure bet that it’s adorable too.

Aside from the films’ beautiful visuals and stirring soundtracks, many Ghibli fans find themselves drawn to the studio’s anime for their profoundly deep yet broadly relatable themes. In addition to being grand entertainment, the works of Studio Ghibli, many would say, can also teach you something about life.

We might not be getting into quite such lofty discussions within the scope of this article, but today a Ghibli classic will at least be teaching us something about the Japanese language with the Howl’s Moving Castle Kazaring series.

Featuring everyone’s favorite breakfast-cooking fire demon, Calcifer, the Kazaring series simultaneously shows Japan’s endless enthusiasm for cute things and puns. Kazari is the Japanese word for “decoration,” and the Kazarings, a term coined by Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, come perched on little stands modeled after the sun motif of Howl’s castle’s kitchen fireplace, so that you can decoratively display them on the edge of your desk or wherever else you want Calcifer’s flames to provide you with warm fuzzy feelings.

However, the Kazarings wouldn’t be “rings” if you couldn’t put them on your fingers, would they? So each one of them can also slide off its perch and onto your digits.

To ensure a good fit for a variety of finger sizes, the Kazarings actually have a small opening at the bottom, and can flex slightly because of their PVC construction. I suppose that since the openings mean they’re not perfect circles, sticklers could argue that they aren’t “rings” in the strictest sense of the word, but such linguistic lamentations will be drowned out as you and admirers collectively say “Awwwwwwww!” at how adorable Calcifer looks.

Speaking of Calcifer’s appearance, the designers have done a great job with the material selection and finishing, with just enough translucency to create a shine that really makes it look like he’s made of fire when the light is caught at the optimum angles.

In addition to the five designs seen in these photos, there’s also a sixth, “secret” Calcifer Kazaring. How are you supposed to buy something if you don’t even know what it is, though? The explanation is that the Kazarings are being sold as blind box/gacha-style purchases, where you don’t know which version you’ve bought until you open up the box. Of course, given how cute the five revealed designs are, it’s hard to imagine the secret one not being similarly charming, so in addition to individual Kazarings, available for 1,100 yen (US$7.60) through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here, they’re also offering a complete box set that guarantees one of each of the six versions for 6,600 yen here.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

