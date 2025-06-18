We spill the beans on 7-Eleven Japan’s latest fusion food.

Burritos aren’t all that common in Japan, to the point that one of our Japanese-language reporters had never eaten one until last year. Therefore, we’re always intrigued whenever a common chain like 7-Eleven Japan announces that a new burrito product is joining the ranks, like one did on June 11. The An Butter Burrito, which is currently retailing for 302 yen (US$2.10), isn’t a typical burrito filled with pinto beans or black beans, but rather with anko (sweetened red bean paste) and butter instead. It’s solidly in the Japanese fusion-food category, similar to many of the chain’s burritos of the past.

We were insanely curious to try this new offering, whose main ingredient is more of a traditional Japanese dessert than a meal, so we grabbed one from our local store and brought it home. Its label stated that the high-quality tsubuan (coarse sweetened red bean paste) filling was sourced from the Tokachi district of Hokkaido.

After popping it in the microwave, we took a generous bite. While the butter didn’t really have much of an aroma, it was solidly reflected in the taste (actually, we wouldn’t have minded even more!). The combination of sweet anko and moderately salty butter in a springy tortilla was simply divine.

Despite using tsubuan, which retains some of the lumpiness of the red beans, the filling felt smooth. Rather, it mainly seemed melty and sticky, more like koshian (strained sweetened red bean paste). All in all, it was quite satisfying and will be perfect for whenever the desire to fill ourselves up with something sweet strikes.

Well, that’s a wrap on 7-Eleven’s new An Butter Burrito. If you’re still craving more Japanese fusion burritos, luckily there are plenty to be found, from sushi to okonomiyaki varieties.

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]