Three Muscateers showcase a special Japanese fruit in a trio of ways.

Starbucks has gone totally fruity this summer, kicking off the season with strawberries before moving onto mangoes, and now, for its third installment, grapes.

These are no ordinary grapes however, as they’re Shine Muscat, a large, premium, yellow-green, seedless cultivar developed in Japan. Known for its distinctive aroma and sweet flavour, this grape is now stealing the show at Starbucks, with a release called “Three Summer Muscats“.

▼ The first drink in the series is the “Muscat Earl Grey Frozen Tea“, available in a Tall size and priced at 678 yen (US$4.69) for takeout 690 yen for dine-in.

Elegance is the keyword here, as Starbucks’ popular Earl Grey Bouquet & Tea beverage is enveloped in the aromas of juicy muscat to provide a refreshing mouthfeel that instantly quenches your summer thirst. The rich aroma of Earl Grey, overlapped with citrus notes, is a beautiful counterpart to the soft vanilla-flavoured mousse topping, allowing you to savour the lingering aftertaste of an elegantly light tea beverage.

▼ The second drink is the “Grand Muscat Frappuccino“, also sold in a Tall size only, priced at 707 yen for takeout or 720 yen for dine-in.

This drink has been carefully developed to deliver a juicy burst of fruit flavor and a fresh, succulent taste. The base uses delicate, refreshing muscat juice, combined with a sauce containing grape pulp and a muscat puree jelly for a unique, “bouncy” texture. The focus on creating a fruit-like texture means you can enjoy the juicy sweetness of grapes in every sip, and elderflower aroma is added as an accent, resulting in a drink that displays both elegance and depth. This beverage delivers a refreshing sensation that makes you forget the midsummer heat, and the chain recommends ordering it without whipped cream for a cleaner, more refreshing taste that’s pure bliss.

▼ The third drink is the “Chillax Soda Muscat“, available in a Tall size for 579 yen (takeout) or 590 yen (dine-in), or a Grande for 624 yen (takeout) or 635 yen (dine-in).

“Chillax Soda” is Starbucks’ new beverage series based on the concept of “aromatic sodas for a lighter mood”. This new flavour combines jelly made from juicy grape pulp and muscat puree with sparkling soda, and mixes it all up with Starbucks’ special original green citrus-flavoured syrup, developed exclusively for the Chillax Soda series. Take a sip and the fruit’s sweetness and elegant aroma will spread, lifting your spirits. Perfect for when you’re tired from the heat or want to refresh your mood, this is the ideal drink for a chill summer day.

This trio of drinks lets you choose between “elegantly fragrant”, “juicy” and “fizzy” experiences, and three moods of “elegance”, “bliss” and “chill” to match your vibe. Whichever one you choose is sure to provide you with some much-needed refreshment during the summer months, and they’ll be on the menu from 9 July, while stocks last.

Source, photos: Press release

