The Pokémon Center Online should be a place of pure happiness. It’s a massive selection of Pokémon merchandise, made available even to those who can’t make the trip to one of Japan’s physical Pokémon Center superstores. Just put the items you want in your cart, place your order, and wait for your package of Poké-joy to be delivered to your doorstep.

Unfortunately, though, it’s not all fun and smiles right now, because while fans have had their eyes on the Pokémon they want to catch, less wholesome types have been after something else, using unscrupulous means to acquire Pokémon Center Online users’ log-in data.

The online store announced on July 3 that it has confirmed a series of unauthorized log ins. In addition to performing emergency maintenance to address the problem, the Pokémon Center Online has taken the step of resetting the passwords of all user accounts. Because of that, users with existing accounts will have to go through the password reset process before they can log in again. The procedure can be initiated through the Pokémon Center Online website here and requires entering your birthdate and the email address associated with your account, after which you’ll receive an email with further instructions on how to choose a new account password. The Pokémon Center Online strongly cautions against reusing the same password as before the reset, and also against using a password identical to ones used for other online services.

The announcement makes no specific mention of fraudulent purchases that have been made, but keeping a close eye on charges for any credit card used for shopping though the site is probably a good idea, just to make sure no one has treated themselves to a life-size Eeveelution plushie on your dime/10-yen coin.

