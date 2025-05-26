The second generation of 1:1-scale stuffed animals remind us that little Eevees grow into great big Eeveelutions.

Last month, the Pokémon Center revealed some very eye-catching, and eye-opening, Pokémon plushies for the set of Eevee evolutions, or Eeveelutions, as they’re also known. How so? Because they’re life-sized, and with Eevee being about the size of a housecat, not everyone was fully aware of just how big its evolved forms are.

The 1:1-scale (as per their official Pokédex profiles) plushie collection kicked off with Water-type Vaporeon, and Fire-type Flareon, and Electric-type Jolteon. But that’s just the tip of the Eeveelution iceberg, so now they’re being joined by Psychic-type Espeon and Dark-type Umbreon, who made their debuts in Pokémon’s second generation.

Umbreon looks big enough to eat the woman in that photo, if it so desired, but if you’re after a more numeric measurement of its size, the plushie is 76 centimeters (29.9 inches) in length. The Espeon plushie is even bigger, at 83 centimeters.

▼ “Umm…hey Umbreon and Espeon. Do…do I have your permission to come up to the second floor of my house?”

▼ “Ah, no, that’s cool. You guys can have my bed. I can sleep on the floor.”

▼ “Oh, the floor belongs to you now too? Sure, yeah, that’s fine. I’ll just scooch over towards the corner so I’m not in your way.”

Between Umbreon’s shadowy color scheme and Espeon’s mysterious eyes, these two might not have quite the same cuteness quotient as some of their Eeveelutions cousins, but they definitely make a statement as part of your home décor. They’re sure to be conversation starters whenever you have friends over, and some of those conversations might be “Hey, can you help me move my Eeveelutions?”, since Espeon weighs 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds), and Umbreon is even bulkier, at 4.4 kilos.

Both life-size Eeveelutions are priced at 44,000 yen (US$303), with preorders now open here through Pokémon Center Online and running until June 16, and shipping slated for January of next year.

