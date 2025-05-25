Collaboration features big Pokémon’s stars and lesser-known species too.

Uniqlo has announced that they’ve got a new line of Pokémon T-shirts on the way, and while the casual clothing chain and multimedia entertainment franchise have teamed up a few times before, there’s something unique about this collaboration. That’s because while previous designs have taken their inspiration from how the Pocket Monsters look in the franchise’s anime and video games, this new Uniqlo line will be the first one ever based on the art of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Starting things off is Pikachu, who, as you can probably guess, has been the subject of a whole lot of Pokémon cards created by different illustrators. The shirt can be considered a greatest-hits compilation, with several dozen cards arranged in the shape of the Pokémon franchise mascot himself.

The rest of the line narrows things down to a single image per species, each coming from a specific card, such as the Mega Symphonia Mega Gardevoir ex-version of Gardevoir.

▼ Hmm…would this shirt fit on that life-size Gardevoir plushie?

High-profile fan favorites Slowpoke and Magikarp also show up, the former based on the Fossil-expansion artwork…

…and the latter on the Paldea Evolved card.

▼ Because if you’re only ever going to do one thing, you’d better be expert-level at doing it.

It’s not all ultra-famous faces, though, as the new line features a shirt for Omanyte, depicting the Rock/Water-type as it appears in the 151 expansion.

▼ The white text makes it a little hard to read, but the shirt even includes a helpful explanation of how to create an Omanyte using the Helix Fossil.

Joining the five T-shirts are four Pokémon Trading Card Game sweatshirts. The SVP Black Star Promo Snorlax one is great for those looking to match the cozy garment with a Pokémon that’s as skilled at relaxing as Magikarp is at splashing.

▼ Snorlax is even doing the Lazy Press.

The next one is a bit of a trivia challenge, at least when viewed from the front, which informs you that its star “Evolves from No. 0093…”

…meaning that it’s Gengar.

This version of Gengar, the Genetic Apex Gengar ex, actually hails from Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a.k.a. Pokémon Pocket, the digital version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game which launched last fall. That’s also the case for the the Genetic Apex Mewtwo ex-card sweatshirt.

And finally, we come to another Pokémon who, like Omanyte, doesn’t always get much time in the spotlight: Unown, in Silver Tempest VSTAR form.

As a cool little hat tip/deck tap to card gamers, the designs all feature little Pokémon cards near the hem.

The T-shirts are priced at 1,500 yen (US$10.35) and the sweatshirts at 2,990 yen, both offered in adult men’s cuts. They’re scheduled to go on sale in mid-August and will be available through the Uniqlo online store here.

