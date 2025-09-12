This new kitchen helper has claws, a growling stomach, and some serious charm.

When you come home tired from work with no desire to cook or eat out, what do you do? How about if you’re neck deep in studies and have no time to spare for a meal? Or what about when you just want a quick late-night snack? There are many who turn to the simple choice of instant cup noodles; all you need to do is boil water, pour it in, weigh the lid down with whatever is to hand, and wait. Such a simple process, and yet still many people forget about their noodles while they’re waiting and doing other things, leading to a soggy, unappetizing mess. Sure, you could set a timer on your phone, but it’s easy for that to also slip your mind. So, how about picking up a cheerful little crab that will not only tell you when it’s time to slurp down those noodles, but also help keep the lid down, as well as hold your chopsticks for you?

The Crab-shaped Cup Ramen Timer is the latest gadget from Hac, a general merchandise maker based in Osaka. Launching in October 2025, this cute crustacean is poised to be the ultimate instant noodle assistant.

The operation of the timer is quite simple: simply pop the crab on top of your cup of noodles and press a button. Once the countdown is up, the crab’s stomach growls to let you know that it’s time to dig in. You can even pop your chopsticks or fork on its claws while you wait, making it look like a little crab butler who is eager to serve you.

▼ If you don’t eat many instant noodles, the crab can also prop up a ladle or a rice paddle.

You might look at this adorable little crustacean and write it off as a cheap, novelty item, but it actually took home the highest award at Japan’s largest international trade fair for gifts and lifestyle goods out of 3,000 competitors at the 100th Tokyo International Gift Show Autumn 2025. So, this crab has some serious charm.

Pre-orders are already available on Hac’s official website, with the release being in early October, and will cost 1,680 yen (US$11.40).

The next time you decide to use your smartphone as makeshift weight, just remember there’s a crab out there waiting to help make your instant noodle experience a whole lot more satisfying.

Source and images: PR Times

