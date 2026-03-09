This crustacean does more than just keep time on your three-minute instant noodles.

Back in October, ramen lovers in Japan began scrambling for a hot new noodle accessory called the Crab-shaped Cup Ramen Timer. As the name suggests, this little crustacean keeps time so you can know when your three-minute noodles are ready, and it does it in such a cute way that it instantly became a sell-out hit.

So when we were at a branch of drugstore chain Welcia the other day, we did a double take when we saw the crab looking up at us from inside a plastic box.

We weren’t expecting to visit a drugstore and come home with a crab, but that’s what we did as there was no way we could let this little guy get away. Not only did it look cute, but at 1,078 yen (US$6.86) it was a great deal, especially as the crab does much more than just keep time.

To get things started, simply flip the crab upside down to operate the buttons for the countdown.

You can set the alarm for up to 99 minutes and 59 sec0nds, so the timer can easily be used for more than just ramen. Plus, the crab doubles as a chopstick rest, and has enough strength to hold a rice paddle or ladle aloft as well.

▼ A handy kitchen assistant.

The crab really comes into its own when you pop it on top of your instant noodles though, as the helpful multitasker keeps track of the time while also ensuring the lid stays closed for maximum steaming power.

▼ It does all that while holding your chopsticks ready for your meal.

When the time is up, the crab’s stomach is said to growl, but that turned out to be a bit of an oversell, as it simply made the same beeping sound as a regular timer.

While a bit of work is required to re-imagine the beeps as the growls of a crab’s stomach, there’s less work involved in gobbling down your noodles when they’re ready, as the crab’s cuteness adds a sense of lighthearted joy to the proceedings.

▼ You have to provide the ramen, but the crab provides all the fun.

Best of all, this little assistant remains long after your meal is over, claws raised as if cheering you on with whatever task you undertake.

▼ Handy for holding a pen or stylus when you’re not eating noodles.

After selling out due to popular demand when it was released, we were happy to come across this unique product at Welcia, so keep an eye out for it there next time you’re shopping for super cheap rice balls.

In our humble opinion, this crab timer is worth the hype, so we’ll be giving it pride of place next to our Cup Noodle humidifier.

