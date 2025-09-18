Chocolates, insulated bags, and tumblers featuring stars from Cardcaptor Sakura, Magic Knight Rayearth, and more.

Last month, manga creator superstar team Clamp and chocolatier Godiva announced a collaboration, exciting fans of cute artwork, dramatic storylines, and premium sweets while keeping the details under wraps. Now the entire lineup has been revealed, starting with the Godiva x Clam Collection of chocolates.

Nine Clamp characters are getting a sweet salute, starting with three from Cardcaptor Sakura. The titular Cardcaptor herself graces a milk chocolate with strawberry-flavored filling, while pals Tomoyo and Shaoran are represented with ganache-filled dark chocolates.

Switching from whimsical magic to sci-fi technology, Chobits’ Chi is here as a milk chocolate with vanilla filling.

Only one of the three heroines of Magic Knight Rayearth, Hikaru, is part of the lineup, as a milk chocolate with a floral-flavor “rose” filling.

▼ Maybe Umi and Fu are too busy working on that new Rayearth anime to take part in the collaboration.

xxxHolic’s Yuko and Kimihiro share their dark chocolate coatings and ganache fillings, but Yuko’s gets an extra dash of sophisticated salt.

Rounding out the Clamp cast, mysterious yet cuddly Mokona is featured in two forms, a white chocolate Mokona Soel Modoki, and a milk chocolate Mokona Larg Modoki.

The distribution of the Clamp characters is a little confusing. The 3,240-yen (US$22) eight-piece box, pictured above, includes everyone but Tomoyo. Meanwhile, the 1,620-yen four-piece box pairs Sakura and Tomoyo up, accompanied by the white Mokona and one of Godiva’s traditional white chocolate hearts with vanilla filling.

The four-piece box also crops out everyone except for Sakura and Tomoyo. The lavishly illustrated packages are clearly meant for fans to hold onto even after they’ve eaten their contents, and you can spruce up the presentation even more with a dual-sided Godiva x Clamp gift bag for an additional 275 yen.

Of course, while we’d never say no to chocolates, it’s also hard to resist the offer of ice cream. Thankfully, Godiva can also provide you with a Clamp insulated bag, with four Godiva ice creams inside, for 2,700 yen.

And if you’re into drinkable desserts? A white mocha version of Godiva’s Chocolixer with a Sakura and Tomoyo sleeve is on the way…

…which can be upgraded to a set that includes a reusable tumbler for you to keep for 4,350 yen.

The whole lineup will be available at Godiva branches in Japan from October 1, but the chocolate sets, both the four and eight-piece boxes, are actually on sale right now through the Godiva Japan online shop here.

Source, images: PR Times

