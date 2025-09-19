Admire how molten candy is transformed into tiny works of art, and then brutally hack at them.

Videos showing off skilled workers cutting long tubes of rock candy into beautifully-patterned, bitesize pieces have long made their rounds on social media. While there are many shops where you can see them stretching out hot, gooey candy, and blending the different colors into cute designs, there are also a few stores out there where you can try the experience out for yourself.

Papabubble is an artisan candy shop that first opened its doors in Barcelona back in 2004, and has now expanded to 11 countries with over 30 different locations. In Japan alone, there are over 20 stores, many of them in and around Tokyo, but also as far as out as Hokkaido and Fukuoka.

Our Japanese language reporter Natsuno Futon had tried to visit one of the other stores before, but only really had enough time to watch one of the shows. However, with the new Yurakucho branch opening recently, she felt it was a good opportunity to take another visit to the popular candy shop.

Papabubble’s candy costs about 700 yen (US$4.80) per bag, and the brand often does collaborations featuring anime, regional designs, and limited-time flavors, making them a perfect gift choice for either yourself or others.

As she wandered around the store, she noticed that it was possible to sign up for a candy-cutting experience on the day itself for a cost of 1,650 yen, and it was even possible to take home two bags of the candy you cut.

When considering the cost of the candy, the hands-on experience—being only 250 yen more than the cost of two bags—felt very reasonably priced, so Natsuno decided right then and there to give it a shot. After completing the sign-up process, she changed into the provided outfit and got herself ready.

The staff showed her how to use the tools and then it was time to get stuck in.

Despite her effort to get nice, clean cuts, Natsuno found cutting straight down vertically to be surprisingly difficult.

She couldn’t get them to look as good as the staff’s, but she loved the crisp and satisfying sound of the candies being cut off.

The staff supported Natsuno from the side with cheers of “You’re doing great!” and “Good rhythm!”

Thanks to their cheering, Natsuno’s mood soared and she had finished cutting both sticks of candy before she had even realized it.

Once done with the cutting, the staff bagged up the candy for Natsuno to take home.

If you wanted to be able to choose the design and flavor of the candy, you’re a little out of luck, as both options are decided for you on the day itself, making everything a surprise.

Finishing up with the experience, Natsuno changed out of the borrowed outfit, and noticed that the next staff show was about to begin.

Natsuno was kind of expecting it to just be the cutting process again, until a sweet aroma filled the air. The show starts with the staff pulling out candy that’s been heated in a big pot in the back of the store.

Right in front of the audience, the candy artisans mix in the colors and stretch the candy out.

At one point, the staff even hang the candy on hooks on the wall to stretch it, and work air into it to adjust its texture.

The entire process kept Natsuno buzzing with excitement as she watched the staff hard at work.

The way they shaped the candy into something like a flower was evidence of their craftsmanship.

Despite it being a very hot day, the staff in the show space at the front of the shop were working hard, faces glistening with sweat. A crowd of people looked on, entranced, and called out words of encouragement.

Watching them stretch the candy out into thin strands was another highlight of the show.

What was left after all of that hard work was a candy with a white flower petal pattern.

The cute design in the center felt like it was a work of art, and spectators who were watching were also offered the chance to try the freshly-made candy. After seeing the whole process of its creation, its deliciousness rose to a whole other level.

Even though the candy-cutting experience was only about ten minutes long, Natsuno ended up spending close to an hour in the store.

While leaving, she felt that she would love to go and watch the show again if she ever gets the chance.

She also was given some extra goodies as part of the new store opening celebrations, as well as having the company as a friend on the social messaging app Line.

The times for the show are not fixed, so if you’re curious about when the next show will be, it’s probably a good idea to ask the staff directly.

Only some of the stores in Japan offer the chance to cut candy, so don’t be too disappointed if you get to the store and find out it’s not on offer. The stores offering the same service as Yurakucho are: Saitama Shintoshin (Saitama), Yokohama Atelier (Kanagawa), Nakano (Tokyo), Haneda Airport (Tokyo), and Shinsaibashi (Osaka). There are also three other stores—Kichijoji (Tokyo), Sendai (Miyagi), and Nanba (Osaka)—that offer candy-cutting, but instead of taking home the candy you cut, you get the chance to select any one bag of your choice to take home, at a reduced cost of 1,000 yen for the experience.

If you want a more involved candy-making experience, it’s possible to make reservations online. The current event for September has visitors make a flower lollipop in a color of their choice, cut enough Halloween-themed candy to fill two bags, and even cut four candies that are ten times the usual size. It costs a little extra than the walk-in event, being 4,000 yen, but it still feels like you get your money’s worth. This event is only being held at four stores: Nakano (Tokyo), Yokohama Atelier (Kanagawa), Shinsaibashi (Osaka), and Yurakucho (Tokyo).

If you are ever struggling about what gift to get someone, you should try out the candy-cutting at Papabubble. Not only do you get some delicious candy at the end of it for the intended recipient, you also get to have fun slicing it into little pieces first.

Papabubble (Lumine Yurakucho branch) / パパブブレ（ ルミネ有楽町店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Yurakucho, 2-chome 9-1, Lumine Yurakucho, Lumine Street

東京都千代田区有楽町２丁目９−１ ルミネ有楽町 ルミネストリート

Open 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

