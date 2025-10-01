We learned some hacks for ensuring the special drink that’s said to partially freeze when you open it does what it’s supposed to do.

It’s been a minute since vending machines selling sub-zero drinks were introduced in Japan, but the vending machines that they’re sold in are still relatively uncommon. Take Asahi Soft Drinks’ Below Zero Mitsuya Cider, for instance, which is dispensed at -5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) for an ultra cooling refreshment. It’s not quite cold enough to turn the drink into a chunk of ice, but part of the promise is that ice crystals will begin to form inside once you open its cap, resulting in a slushy-like, chilled beverage perfect for a hot day (note: “cider” drinks in Japan don’t refer to a fruit/apple drink like in the West, but rather to a particular kind of lemon-lime-like carbonated soft drink.)

Our Japanese-language writer Natsuno Futon was recently walking around the Asakusa district of Tokyo with her friend. She’s made a habit of inspecting vending machines whenever she’s out and about to see if she can catch any rare finds, and it must have been fated that on this day she spotted something unusual in front of the Asakusa location of the popular Don Quijote discount store chain.

There it was–jackpot! She could barely believe her eyes that she had finally found a machine stocking the Below Zero Mitsuya Cider. This was too good to pass up.

It looked like others had also taken note because there was a small line in front of it.

When it was her turn, Natsuno excitedly inserted some coins to buy a bottle for 140 yen (US$0.94).

By all accounts it looked like an ordinary bottle of Mitsuya Cider, but Natsuno’s friend told her to look forward to the moment she opened the cap for a change to occur. She took a deep breath and popped open the cap…

…but nothing happened. There was no change.

Her friend said that maybe the bottle needed some kind of shock for the freezing process to kick into gear, so she tried flicking it with her fingers a few times, but to no avail.

Natsuno was super disappointed. She’d heard great things about this drink, but hers just wasn’t cooperating. Right as she was wondering if maybe it was just too hot outside on this particular day, all of a sudden a voice called out to her from behind.

It belonged to a Don Quijote worker stationed by the entrance who explained that she had also been disappointed the first time she bought it, but had picked up some tips through trial and error. Natsuno said that she would buy another bottle if the worker would be willing to show her what to do.

This time, Natsuno watched as the worker opened the cap ever so slightly and then closed it right away.

She also turned the bottle upside down very slowly. Just once is enough.

Finally, she waited for a few seconds while holding it upright in her hand.

Huh? Some kind of change was happening inside.

Sure enough, the liquid was starting to partially freeze!

Crystals of sorbet-like ice were forming inside of the drink.

It was kind of ironic that gently moving the bottle seemed to have caused the magic to happen, considering that the vending machine’s instructions clearly stated not to apply force or shake it. Natsuno figures that any kind of extreme impact would likely result in a disaster, though, so she advises people to be very careful when they’re turning the bottle upside down.

As for the taste, it was super refreshing. The carbonation was finer than in a regular bottle of Mitsuya Cider, and the crunchy ice crystals inside added a delightful texture to each gulp she took.

Natsuno’s mouth was cold from the drink but her heart was warm at the unexpected kindness of the worker who ended up saving the day.

Drinking it also reminded her of the memory of taking part in the Mitsuya Cider factory tour several years ago with her family.

In particular, it had a fun digital screen where your face appears inside a bunch of carbonated bubbles.

At the end of the tour, she had been able to sample a few of the drinks produced there. It occurred to her that she personally liked the Mitsuya Cider she sampled at the end of the tour more than this Below Zero version. Besides the very cold nature of the drink, it seemed its biggest thrill was A) actually finding a vending machine selling it in the first place, and B) waiting for the moment it starts to freeze inside.

If this special cider has piqued your interest, Japan has plenty of other unusual drinks to go around. Two of our latest favorites include the Starbucks drink crafted from a fruit that nearly went extinct and the bonsai-tree-flavored gin released earlier this month.

