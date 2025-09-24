From 700 branches to just four, this little croquette stand needs our support.

As much as we love all the glitzy, brand new stores that keep popping up around Tokyo, our heart always skips a beat when we come across a retro store that remains steadfast in the face of modernisation.

One such store is “Koro-chan’s Croquette Shop!”, which lives up to the enthusiasm of the exclamation mark in its name with a brightly coloured exterior.

More like a prefabricated food stall than a bricks-and-mortar store, this humble little shop has so many charming details that you won’t be able to resist stopping by. One of the best “charm points” is the price, which starts at a super-cheap 93 yen (US$0.63) for a freshly fried croquette.

Koro-chan’s Croquette Shop! is actually a chain that once had locations across Japan back in the 2000s. Now, though, only four remain, in Chiba and Tochigi prefectures, as well as the original location in Tokyo’s Hachioji. Our reporter Takuya Inaba used to visit the Hachioji branch when he was younger, so when he stopped by and saw it standing unchanged, exactly as he remembered it, the sense of nostalgia was so intense he found himself blinking back tears.

Stepping towards the storefront, as he’d done many times before, Takuya took a look at the menus plastered on the windows and smiled at the staff who warmly welcomed him with a friendly “Irasshaimase!” (“Welcome!”)

▼ Like taking a time machine back to the early 2000s

The skewered cutlet poster at the top of the window caught his eye, as did the posters for Koro Menchi (minced meat croquettes), curry croquettes and nikujaga (simmered meat and potato) croquettes beneath it.

On the other window, there were posters for thick-cut ham cutlets, minced black beef wagyu cutlets, and croquettes filled with cheesy gratin, crab and cream, pumpkin, and Camembert cheese.

Stumped for choice, Takuya decided there was no other choice but to order every single croquette they had, and because they make them fresh, he took a seat on the bench out front and waited for them to be ready.

Though he’d ordered seven kinds of croquette, they were served up at super speed, with his order ready in just five minutes.

He decided to save the majority of these croquettes for home, but he couldn’t resist trying an extra one — the special 93-yen Koro-chan Croquette, fresh on the spot.

Biting into it took him right back to his elementary school days, with the gentle sweetness from the mashed potatoes melding beautifully with the savoury beef, creating an exquisite richness.

▼ The crunchy exterior and soft interior made him salivate for more.

Racing home to try the others in his pack, Takuya immediately grabbed some kitchen towels to lay the croquettes on as soon as he stepped through his front door. The seven varieties he purchased were: Koro-chan, Curry, Pumpkin, Nikujaga, Gratin, Crab Cream, and Camembert.

Biting into each one, they were all excellent, but for him, the curry variety was the clear winner.

▼ He describes it as “incredible”, saying he could seriously eat endless bowls of rice with it.

An honourable mention goes to the Camembert, the most expensive of the lot at 170 yen, which was wonderfully well made.

▼ Loads of Camembert cheese combined with sweet mashed potatoes is heaven for croquette lovers.

▼ And of course, the specialty Koro-chan croquette, eaten fresh on site, is a core memory everyone should experience.

The flavour and value for money were simply outstanding, but what made Takuya happiest of all was the chance to immerse himself in the waves of nostalgia that emanated from Koro-chan’s Croquette Shop.

At its peak, there were about 700 branches of this chain across Japan and even overseas, but now, with only four remaining, these stores are like precious gems that need our support. So next time you feel like munching on a freshly made croquette, you might want to consider taking a trip to Hachioji, and the train to get there is just as enjoyable.

Store information

Koro-chan’s Croquette Shop! Former Hachioji store / コロちゃんのコロッケ屋! 元八王子店

Address: Tokyo-to, Hachioji-shi, Dairakujicho

東京都八王子市大楽寺町

Open: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays and public holidays

