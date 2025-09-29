Osaka Expo 2025 mascot fuses with the international sensation in an eye-catching, eye-covered way.

Given the country’s seemingly limitless love for cute characters, you might be surprised to hear that the Labubu craze hasn’t really hit Japan. Maybe it’s because Japan already has so many mascots and character-goods stars, which can make it tough for a newcomer to stand out, or maybe it’s because the Hong Kong-originating Labubu, now produced by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, is arguably a bit creepy, what with its jagged teeth and glaring eyes.

However, it’s not like there’s no precedent of success through mixing cute and creepy design elements in Japan, with the most recent example being Myaku-Myaku, the mascot character of the ongoing Expo 2025 world’s fair taking place in Osaka. A blue humanoid creature with a ring of bulbous flesh around its neck randomly dotted with eyeballs, Myaku-Myaku drew terrified reactions when the character was first revealed, but has now largely won over visitors to the Expo and appears on a wide variety of merchandise.

So with Expo attendees already softened up regarding creepy-cute aesthetics, there’s now a Labubu Myaku-Myaku collaboration on the way.

The two characters have fused, with Labubu taking the spot usually occupied by Myaku-Myaku’s torso and limbs, and Myaku-Myaku’s fleshy eye loop encircling Labubu’s face. And yes, as visible in the above photo, the Labubu Myaku-Myaku Figure makes sure to retain the eyeball from Myaku-Myaku’s butt.

The Expo organizers say that the figure combines “Labubu’s singularly unique looks” with “Myaku-Myaku’s cuteness,” though you could make the argument that Myaku-Myaku is plenty unique-looking too. Included with the 10-centimeter (3.9-inch) tall figure is a Labubu Myaku-Myaku Expo 2025 strap that can be removed and attached to bags, ID card holders, and so on.

▼ The designers thoughtfully attach the strap in a way so that it can be removed without damaging the cardboard backing, in case you’re a collector who wants to keep the figure in its original packaging.

The Labubu Myaku-Myaku figure is priced at 4,400 yen (US$29.75), and will be available exclusively at the Expo 2025 Official Store East Gate Daimaru Matsuzaka Department Store, located within the Expo venue. Due to high expected demand, a daily lottery will be held through the Line messaging app, which prospective buyers can enter by scanning a QR code located at the store entrance, and purchases will be limited to one per person.

The figure will be on sale from October 1 to 11.

Source: PR Times, Daimaru Matsuzakaya

Images: PR Times

