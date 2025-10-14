Tea with Totoro, anyone?

Fall is the most relaxing season, isn’t it? Nestled between the go-go-go excitement of summer and the chill of winter that makes staying in bed with your head under the covers all day feel like the wisest course of action, autumn is a time of year conducive to stretching out on the sofa with a good book and a nice cup of tea close at hand.

Of course, when you’re not holding that cup of tea, you’re going to want a coaster to put it down on, and if you’re a Ghibli fan, you’re going to want a Ghibli coaster, right?

So here to help keep your interior adorable and your furniture finish protected is Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, which has just restocked a trio of its cloth coaster sets. Each bundle consists of four designs, with the My Neighbor Totoro collection featuring the grey/big Totoro…

…white/small Totoro and Soot Sprite…

…Mei…

…and the Catbus.

▼ It’s unclear if beverages are allowed onboard the Catbus, but they can definitely be placed on this Catbus.

The gobelin-weave fabric provides an elegant touch, while still conveying the enchanting details of Ghibli art.

Check out, for example, how the designers made sure to include the coloring on Kiki’s cheeks in the Kiki’s Delivery Service set, where the texturing almost gives it the vibe of a mid-’90s Japanese PC game.

Also appearing in the set are black cat Jiji…

…plus his appearing-in-the-ending credits kids and the bread sign Kiki uses to advertise her courier venture.

Finally, there’s the Howl’s Moving Castle set.

Oddly enough, the eccentric and elusive wizard himself is nowhere to be seen, leaving it to Calcifer, Turnip Head, Heen, and the moving castle itself to hold down the figurative fort.

▼ Though we suppose you could make an argument that the moving castle is the real star of the movie, since they titled it Howl’s Moving Castle, not “Some Dude Named Howl.”

While variation-on-a-theme anime merch often takes the form of random gacha/blind-buy items, all three of the coaster sets are being offered as complete bundles of their four designs, priced at 2,200 yen (US$15) and available for order through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

