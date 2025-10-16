Enjoy an elevated Starbucks experience at this famous tourist site.

Starbucks has a lot of beautiful branches in Japan, but the most impressive amongst them are the “Regional Landmark Stores“, of which there are only 29 across the country. Located in iconic or culturally significant sites like historic buildings, these special stores have unique architectural elements designed to reflect local scenery, history, and traditions, with the aim of blending in seamlessly with their surroundings. They offer visitors an experience beyond what you’d usually find at a regular Starbucks, and one impressive example can be found at Nagano Prefecture’s famous tourist spot, Zenkoji Temple.

▼ The Starbucks Shinshu Zenkoji Nakamise Street Store is one of the chain’s rarest locations.

The first thing you’ll notice when visiting the store is the wooden Japanese-style building it’s housed in. With no evidence of the chain’s iconic green hue on the old building itself, the store fits in beautifully with the surrounding streetscape, making it seem as if it’s been in business at this location for centuries.

Step inside, though, and you’ll find a spacious, two-storey interior with artwork featuring the crest of Zenkoji Temple, the standing hollyhock. Explore further and you’ll come across even more surprising artworks — two approximately four-metre (13-foot) tall tapestries depicting coffee cherries and flowers.

▼ The hand-dyed tapestries are incredibly impressive in person as they stretch from floor to ceiling.

The interior utilises locally sourced wood, which gives the space a warm, calming vibe, and the open ceiling design enhances the relaxing atmosphere throughout.

▼ The heated recessed floor seating on the second floor is particularly sought after, especially in the colder months.

Despite being in a bustling tourist area, the store is like a relaxing haven away from the crowds, making it the perfect spot for a break during a day of sightseeing. Regional Landmark Stores like this one deserve to be tourist destinations in their own right, and there are equally beautiful ones to be found in Kawagoe and Kobe City.

Store information

Starbucks Shinshu Zenkoji Nakamise Street Store / スターバックス 信州善光寺仲見世通り店

Address: Nagano-ken, Nagano-shi, Motozen-cho 483

長野県 長野市 元善町483

Open 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Irregular holidays

