Coffeehouse chain celebrates online store’s 10th anniversary with a special election campaign that customers will want to vote in.

Starbucks tumblers have a cult following around the world, and customers in Japan have been treated to some of the best ever made by the chain.

Now, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Japan’s online store, Starbucks will be rewarding local fans with a special tumbler re-release — and it’s up to customers to decide which three designs will be brought back for a limited time.

The winning tumblers will be decided by popular vote, in what the chain is calling the “Rekidai Ninki Tumbler Touhyou Kikaku” (“All-time Popular Tumbler Voting Project“).

Five designs spanning 10 years have been nominated by Starbucks employees nationwide as the top contenders for re-release, so let’s take a look at them below.

▼ Stainless Steel Cylinder Tumbler Hammer Tone (473 millilitres ]16 ounces]) — originally released in 2014

This tumbler was chosen for its unique, bumpy texture and reflective surface that resembles a silver mirror.

▼ Stainless Steel Cold Cup Tumbler Rhinestone (473 millilitres) — originally released in 2022

Sparkling purple rhinestones made this tumbler a hit with employees and customers alike.

▼ Sunny Bottle Blue (500 millilitres) — originally released in 2015

With its gentle transparency and soft hues, this is a perfect design for summer, and it’s also easy to wash and use, as the screw-off top portion reveals a large opening that can take big cubes of ice.

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Polar Bear (473 millilitres) — originally released in 2021

This cute design features a dressed-up polar bear delivering a present, accented with gold dots that sparkle as if they’re dancing around like snow.

▼ Strap Cup Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Blue Butterfly (355 millilitres) — originally released in 2023

This sophisticated design has a refreshing, summery feel, with blue butterflies and gold coffee beans scattered around the cup.

There’s certainly a wide range of tumblers to choose from, so it’ll be interesting to see which ones win the popular vote. The top three will be announced on 2 July, and customers will be able to pre-order them from 2-16 July, with delivery scheduled for December.

Stocks will only be available in limited numbers though, so to cast your vote, head over to the official site before voting ends on 26 June. With people heading to the polls for parliamentary elections in at least 64 countries this year, voting is an issue weighing heavily on people’s minds at the moment, but this is one campaign we’re happy to vote in.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!