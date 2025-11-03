No Face, Haku, and a few other cast creatures from the Studio Ghibli classic are always welcome at tea time, right?

For a lot of anime enthusiasts, their shopping habits evolve over time. In the beginning, before becoming fans of the medium, they obviously aren’t buying anything, but then they discover a series or character that captivates them, and before they realize it. they’ve amassed a treasure trove of figures, posters, plushies, and more.

As fun as it can be to fill your dorm room or first studio apartment with anime merch, though, a lot of fans eventually find they have to slow down. Maybe you start living with someone who’s preferred interior decorating style looks a little less like an anime convention dealer’s room. Maybe you just run out of shelf space. Whatever the reason, it becomes harder to rationalize purchasing big, impractical pieces of anime memorabilia.

And when that happens, the proper thing to do is to start looking for small, functional pieces of anime memorabilia.

Fitting that bill quite nicely is this cloth coaster set from Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, featuring members of the creature cast of Spirited Away. As 10-centimeter (3.9-inch) Gobelin-stitch squares, they’re a charming mix of cute and classy that serve a necessary purpose, protecting your furniture from scrapes and water damage, and are lightweight and compact enough that it’s hard to imagine them taking up too much space in anyone’s home, no matter how cozy its dimensions.

You can’t have a tea time session for the spirits of Spirited Away and not put No Face on the guest list, so naturally he’s here, with a couple of bathhouse entry tokens.

Haku, in his dragon form, is also ready to provide serene company as you sip your tea or coffee.

Bathhouse of the gods regular customer Otori-sama looks to have just gotten out of the tub after a nice long soak, judging from the steam coming off him and the bath/hot spring mark in the upper right corner of his coaster.

And finally, the transformed Boh and Yu-Bird are ready to once again relax with a cozy beverage, just like they did when they visited Zeniba during the anime film.

At 2,200 yen (US$14.70), the four-coaster set is admittedly more expensive than a pack of plain plastic ones from the 100 yen store, but they look to be quality needlework pieces, and by anime merch standards, 2,200 yen is a pretty modest outlay. The bundle has just been restocked and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here, and if you’re thinking “Yeah, those will come in handy when I’m thirsty, but what about when I’m hungry?”, Totoro has got you covered.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!