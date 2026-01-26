Anime characters come together for an ethereal celebration.

Have you ever wondered what it might look like if a festival was held in the mysterious town seen in Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away? That was the impetus for a special pattern adorning a series of pouches released in 2021 to mark the movie’s 20th anniversary, and now the popular series is making its return, looking more enigmatic than ever.

The pattern is filled with images from the film, laid out in a playful style that adds movement and energy to the design. The dark navy background evokes a night-time scene, where curious characters appear alongside lanterns and neon signs, inviting us to join the celebrations.

The pattern spreads its mysterious joy across three products called the “Spirited Away Mysterious Town Festival Series“, with the first product being the Large Drawstring Bag (1,870 yen [US$11.76]).

Made with shantung fabric that gives off a subtle sheen, this pouch is 24 centimetres wide and 29 centimetres long (9 x 11 inches), an ideal size for storing everyday items in your bag or essential items when travelling.

One of the highlights on all the items is the yellow side tag, designed to look like a lantern, with the “油” (“abura”) kanji from the Aburaya bathhouse in the film printed on it.

▼ The yellow colour continues inside, with the bright shade bringing light to the interior.

▼ The next item in the lineup is the Small Drawstring Bag (1,540 yen).

Slightly smaller, at 17.5 × 21 centimetres, this bag is easily distinguished by the yellow rope drawstring, but it also has the same lantern side tag…

▼ …yellow interior…

…and the same eye-catching pattern, featuring characters like No Face, the River God, the Radish Spirit, the Ootori birds, and Haku, in human and dragon form.

▼ Finally, we have the Gamaguchi Pouch (3,080 yen).

▼ The details here are just as beautiful as what’s seen in the larger bags.

Measuring 22 ×14 centimetres, this pouch has a wide opening (“gamaguchi” literally means “toad’s mouth”), making it easy to store and retrieve items like makeup and small accessories.

It also comes with a ring on the side for attaching small charms and keychains, adding to the fun of this mysterious town festival.

All three items capture the fun spirit of a night at a Spirited Away festival, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

