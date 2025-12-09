These Spirited Away characters may not be able to talk, but they’ve still got seven ways to help you make a fashion statement.

When Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away received the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003, you could say it marked a turning point for anime. While the medium had long been popular in Japan and enjoyed support from pockets of enthusiasts outside its home country, Spirited Away’s Oscar win made a tremendous difference in legitimizing Japanese animation as a cinematic art among mainstream critics and audiences, ushering a new age of global respect for, and interest in, anime.

However, what we’re taking a look at today is Spirited Away and the similar capitalized New Age, as the American headwear maker has enough Spirited Away hats that you could wear a different one every day of the week.

When looking for muses to draw inspiration from within the Spirited Away cast, you can’t leave out No Face, and even if you tried to, the guy would probably just let himself into the party anyway. Embroidered at the front of the 59Fifty structured cap, No Face also looks to be helping himself to the New Era logo, having seemingly tossed it towards his mouth like yet another morsel plucked from the dinner spread laid out by the attendants in the bathhouse of the gods.

▼ Spirited Away’s Japanese-language title, Sen to Chihiro to Kamikakushi, is written in Japanese on the side of the closed back cap.

This is far from the last we’ll see of No Face in this collection, though. He takes on a bit of a sporty persona with this 9Twnety-style cap, with a patch making him look a little like a baseball team mascot.

Once again, the design features Japanese text, with abura, the first kanji in the name of the of the Aburaya bathhouse where written at the back right of the cap and “Studio Ghibli” above its opening.

If you prefer your Ghibli heroes to be a bit more dashing than an amorphous blob with a mouth in his stomach, this 9Thirty cap has Haku, in his dragon form.

The asymmetrical artwork includes a flock of with Yubaba’s sentient shikigami paper talismans giving chase.

A pair of 9Fifty caps, with structured crowns and flat brims, have No Face at the front and a collection of symbols that appear in the anime rendered in a neon sign-like motif.

No Face is looking quite a bit less docile at the back, though, where he’s seen rampaging and giving Boh and Yu-Bird a fright.

Rounding out the baseball cap collection is a 9Forty A-Frame with a structured crown, curved brim, and, most importantly, a whole bunch of Soot Sprites, or susuwatari, as the version of the creatures seen in Spirited Away are also called.

▼ The industrious little guys can be seen enjoying some konpeito candy after a hard day’s work.

And last, the final piece of headwear mixes things up with a bucket hat design that makes it look like No Face it circling around your noggin.

Prices start at 4,400 yen (US$29) for the Soot Sprite cap, with the round-emblem No Face and Haku designs 4,620 yen, the bucket hat 5,500, the black and white rampaging No Face versions 6,050, and the 59Fifty with No Face posing with his arms thrown out wide 6,600 yen.

The entire lineup is available through Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku after a recent restock, and can be ordered through the chain’s online shop here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!