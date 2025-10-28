Pokémon/Mister Donut collaboration continues to evolve.

Pokémon donuts are among Japan’s most eagerly anticipated seasonal sweets, and they’re just about to make their customary late-autumn return to donut chain Mister Donut. But while Pokémon sweets have become an annual tradition, Mister Donut still looks for ways to innovated every year, and for 2025 they’ll be baking up their cutest Pikachu donuts yet.

While previous years’ Pikachu donuts have had a smooth chocolate glaze, the new version, the Fluffy Pikachu Donut (“Mofumofu Pikachu Donut” in Japanese), captures the cuddliness of the Pokémon mascot with a covering of custard-flavor flakes and bits of crunchy chocolate. The donut itself is made with an especially soft dough with whipped cream mixed in, promising a sweet, soft sensation with every bite.

Looking at the image at the start of this article, you might have come to the conclusion that the Pikachu treats are going to be accompanied by Poké Ball donuts. However, while those red-and-white baked good might look like Poké Balls from above, they’re actually the debut donut for Foongus! The first appearance for the mushroom-like Pokémon in the Mister Donut collaboration is a two-for-one dessert, with a donut featuring white chocolate and strawberry chocolate coatings stacked atop a chocolate coated cream puff.

There’ll also be a Pikachu Tail Donut, with a white chocolate coating and then covered with Mister Donut’s unique “golden topping” (a mixture of sugar, flour and egg yolk) with two stripes of chocolate to mimic the stripes on Pikachu’s back.

Two other Pokémon donuts are also part of the lineup, though they aren’t as high-concept in design. Instead, they come with wrappers bearing the illustrations of their respective Pocket Monster species: Mimikyu’s Chocolate Donut and Voltorb’s White Donut, both with chocolate coatings and fillings of custard and whipped cream.

Prices range from 334 yen (US$2.25) take-out/341 yen eat-in for the Fluffy Pikachu and Foongus donuts, to 259/264 yen for the Pikachu Tail and 226/231 yen for the Mimikyu and Voltorb sweets. Pokémon fans who want something more than sweet memories after they finish eating their treats can also opt for bundles that include limited-edition Pokémon/Mister Donut merch.

Two blankets are on offer, one featuring Pikachu and Mimikyu…

…and the other Foongus, Voltorb, and Poké Balls.

The blankets are available as part of a set with your choice of two of the Pokémon donuts, plus one of Mister Donut’s flagship Pon de Ring donuts, and your choice of blanket pattern for 2,100 yen take-out/2.114 yen eat-in.

There’s also a combo of one Pokémon donut, one Pon de Ring, and a Pokémon glass for 1,100/1,109 yen, but it’s designated as a “children’s set,” so unaccompanied adults might be out of luck.

The lineup goes on sale November 5, with the donuts slated to be on the menu until late December, though the blankets and glasses are expected to be sold out sooner.

Source, images: PR Times

