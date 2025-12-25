Heroic sword slash inspires trio of burgers.

As the creature is wont to do, Dragon Quest’s Slime appeared last week, showing up in a reveal of new toys coming as part of a collaboration between the video game franchise and McDonald’s Japan. Just like with McDonald’s Evangelion crossover from a year ago, though, this partnership isn’t just about the toys, but about food too, as McDonald’s has also just announced that a trio of Dragon Quest Burgers, plus Slime soft drinks, are coming soon.

The visual inspiration for the burgers comes from Dragon Quest’s heroic Gigaslash swordsmanship technique, as demonstrated by this McDonald’s employee adapting it into the Gigaumash (uma being Japanese for “seriously tasty”) strike…

…which cleaves a deep cut into the luxuriously thick buns.

The Dragon Quest Burger trio, which come in special Dragon Quest illustration wrappers, consists of the Thick-sliced Beef and Potato Consomme Pepper Mayo, a burger with a thick hashbrown underneath the beef patty, a slice of smoked bacon, and seasonings including a smoked soy sauce, consommé, garlic, black pepper, and mayonnaise…

…the Hot Chili Tartar Chicken, a chicken cutlet sandwich with cheddar cheese, a spicy garlic tomato sauce, and tartar sauce…

…and the Cheese Double Teriyaki, a pair of teriyaki-treated pork patties with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a subtly sweet mayo.

Also coming to McDonald’s Japan is a new Slime-themed McFizz drink. McDonald’s has determined that the flavor of a Slime is a mixture of the tastes of yogurt and “soda,” which in Japan refers not to cola, but to a sweet apple and citrus mix with just hint of tartness (“soda” is essentially the generic term for the flavor of Ramune, for those familiar with the beloved Japanese soft drink brand).

▼ Just as there are a large variety of Slime subspecies within the Dragon Quest games, the Slime McFizz is available as a float too.

To celebrate the imminent arrival of the Dragon Quest Burgers and drinks, McDonald’s Japan has put together a fan service-filled video, which includes a small bestiary’s worth of Dragon Quest monsters and a McDonald’s employee attempting in vain to cook a burger using a measly Frizz fire spell, only to be learn that he needs to scale things up to a Kafrizz to achieve the proper strength of flames.

▼ The video makes sure to include the disclaimer that this sort of performance is only done for the commercial, so don’t get angry if the McDonald’s branch you actually visit doesn’t use magic to cook your food.

Prices for the Dragon Quest Burgers range from 490 to 560 yen (US$3.20 to US$3.70), and the Slime drink is 300 or 380 yen, depending on whether or not you want it topped with vanilla ice cream. The whole lineup goes on sale at McDonald’s Japan branches nationwide starting January 7, and is scheduled to be available until early February.

Source: McDonald’s Japan via Narinari

Top image: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

Insert images: McDonald’s Japan, YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!