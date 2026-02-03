Perfect with your other ornaments or as a stand-alone complex.

I’m always a sucker for fusions of classical and modern Japanese arts, whether it’s woodblock prints of Nintendo characters or watches made from samurai armor. This latest one certainly fits the bill of combining an iconic work of anime with one of Japan’s most elegant traditional crafts.

On one hand, we have the manga and anime classic Ghost in the Shell and its scene-stealing walking tanks, the Tachikoma. These are robotic vehicles that use AI so that they can be both driven and operate autonomously, while also often grappling with the nature of their own existence.

On the other hand, we have Nabeshima ware, a form of porcelain that was so high in quality, it was originally only used as gifts for the shogunate and other feudal lords by the Nabeshima samurai clan from the 17th to 19th century. Even after the feudal system was abolished, the makers of Nabeshima ware and their descendants have carried on the painstakingly meticulous craft to this very day.

Put those two together, and you end up with this.

The Ghost in the Shell Tachikoma Nabeshima Ware will be sold by the porcelain brand Yoyoyo and crafted by the 351-year-old kiln Hataman. However, despite their many, many years of experience in ceramics, making a robot spider tank was an unprecedented challenge, so the modern digital modeling techniques of 224porcelain (creative partners for the Fist of the North Star shochu set) were also called upon.

A typical porcelain teapot would require four or five pieces to be attached together by hand, but a Tachikoma required 49 such joints. In addition, these machines have several very thin and precise parts, which are extremely difficult to maintain without distortion in the high temperatures of the kiln.

The creation of the shape is nothing short of a technical marvel, and the impressiveness is only heightened by the exquisite painting. Hataman’s artisans leave nothing to chance when adding the delicate lines that give these Tachikoma their ghosts.

Everything, from the stiffness of the brush bristles to the moisture content of the paint, is strictly controlled to give the precisely desired results.

There is very little room for error, and the slightest slip-up could ruin the immense work that already went into achieving the figure’s form. And yet, at the same time, the handmade strokes are imbued with humanity that can be seen in their finest details. It is a technique three and a half centuries in the making.

I say all this not only to celebrate the work of these incredible craftspeople, but to prepare you for the price. One Ghost in the Shell Tachikoma Nabeshima Ware figure will sell for 770,000 yen (US$5,000). Part of that price is also due to their scarcity since only 50 of them will be available for sale worldwide. Yoyoyo is currently accepting preorders and, as of this writing, some are still available. According to their website, they ship to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the USA, France, and Germany.

It’s certainly not cheap, but it’s hard to argue these works aren’t worth it. They both serve as examples of some of the best craftsmanship Japan has to offer and manage to breathe life into the lifeless, in the true spirit of Ghost in the Shell.

Source: Yoyoyo, PR Times

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!