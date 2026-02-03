If you’re looking to get a head-start sorting your sakura looks, Gap Japan is ready too.

We’re getting down to the last few weeks before cherry blossoms season starts. In many people’s minds, spring hasn’t really started until Japan’s most famous flowers bloom, and so the event is often seen as an opportunity to put away your heavy winter coats and sweaters and bust out your lighter, more festively colored spring clothes.

Gap Japan is ready to help you start getting your cherry blossom wardrobe ready right now, though, with its Sakura Collection.

The Vintage French Terrycloth Sakura Gap Logo Zip-up Parka’s long name belies its much more succinct concept: a cozy parka with a beautiful cherry blossom graphic on the back, warm enough to help with the occasional chill of windy spring conditions, but not so heavy that it’ll make you sweat when the sun is out. It’s available in a pastel pink or subtly pink off-white, both of which are shades you’ll encounter actual Japanese cherry blossoms in.

They’re offered in both adult women’s and girls’ sizes (priced at 9,990 yen [US$64] and 6,990 yen), and if you’re looking for something to pair them with, there are matching-fabric sweat shorts (3,990/3,490 yen).

With spring also meaning the return of T-shirt temperatures, the Oversize Sakura Gap long-sleeved tee (5,990 yen) is an adult-size option, once again available in pink or white.

The pink palette is toned down for the men’s Sakura Gap hoodie (9.990 yen), though you could make the argument that the cherry blossom colors pop all the more in contrast to the colors surrounding them.

The same pattern also shows up on the pullover sweatshirts (men’s size 7,990 yen, boy’s size 5,990 yen)…

…and the guys’ sizes also have a short-sleeved T-shirt option (5,990/3,490 yen).

And last, the Sakura Gap socks, while officially listed as men’s and boy’s items (2,990/1,690 yen for a set of three pairs), look like they’d fit just as well on women and girls.

The Sakura Collection is available now at Gap Japan physical stores and through the company’s online store here.

Source, images: PR Times

