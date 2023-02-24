Plus a special mini range created by local Japanese craftsmen.

In Japan, the days are becoming noticeably longer, the winter chill is gradually lifting, and spring is definitely in the air.

Over at Starbucks, the cherry blossoms are already in full bloom, with the first sakura drinks and goods on sale, and now the season is rapidly progressing with the unveiling of the chain’s second series of goods for 2023.

This time, dusty pink is the hue du jour, and there are a few surprises in store for customers, with a couple of items produced in collaboration with vacuum bottle specialists Stanley, and a mini range consisting of Hagi ware, a traditional craft from Hagi in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

So let’s get to it and take a look at the new items in the range below!

Pictured from left to right and back to front we have:

Three Way Stainless Tumbler Stanley Dusty Pink – 473 millilitres (16 ounces), (4,350 yen [US$32.29])

Cold Cup Tumbler Pink – 473 millilitres (2,200 yen)

Rice Husk Tumbler Pink – 458 millilitres (2,300 yen)

Mug Floral Rim – 355 millilitres (2,350 yen)

Colour Changing Heat Resistant Glass Mug – 355 millilitres (2,800 yen)

Stainless Bottle Petal – 355 millilitres (3,900 yen)

Stainless Bottle Marble – 355 millilitres (4,000 yen)

Stainless Bottle Stanley Dusty Pink – 473 millilitres (5,000 yen)

Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Hologram (1,050 yen)

Starbucks Beverage Card Hologram (700 yen)

While the main collection presents a modern take on the sakura, Starbucks is keen to tip its hat to local traditions with the mini range, championing local crafts with three specially made Hagi ware products.

From left to right we have:

Hagi Mug Bicolour – 296 millilitres (3,000 yen)

Hagi Mug Pink – 296 millilitres (3,000 yen)

Hagi Canister Gradation with Wood Lid – 150 gram capacity (3,500 yen)

There’s certainly a lot to choose from this year, and to drum up excitement over the new products, Starbucks is inviting customers to play with augmented reality by scanning a QR code in store.

This will bring up a Bearista amidst a burst of cherry blossoms, alongside three of the soon-to-be-released sakura goods.

The AR will be available from 22 February, but the actual sakura collections will be in store from 3 March, and online from 1 March, while stocks last.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

