Proof that hanami flower-viewing season is a delicious time of year in Japan.

Every March, we look forward to the blooming of the sakura trees…and the blossoming of sakura sweets around Japan. One of the biggest purveyors of limited-time sakura sweets is Mister Donut, who’s become well known for its annual “Sakura Mochitto” doughnut range. With “mochitto” referencing the doughnuts’ squidgy, mochi-like texture, this is a collection that ticks a lot of boxes in terms of texture, taste and looks, and this year they’re giving us four different varieties to choose from.

▼ Cherry blossoms have been paired with strawberries for this new sakura collection.

▼ Spring-Infused Strawberry Whip Daifuku-Style (216 yen [US$1.38] for takeout; 220 yen eat-in)

This doughnut has been inspired by soft daifuku rice cakes, with strawberry whipped cream inside the chewy cherry blossom-flavored dough. Coated in strawberry chocolate and sprinkled with icing sugar to finish, this treat has a sweet-yet tart flavour profile.

▼ Flower Swaying Strawberry Milk Custard (216 yen for takeout; 220 yen eat-in)

Inspired by cherry blossoms swaying in the wind, this delicious treat sandwiches strawberry milk bean paste and custard cream inside two chewy cherry blossom-flavored doughnut rings. Coated with white chocolate and topped with strawberry granules, the subtle sweetness of the pastry, strawberry milk bean paste with strawberry puree, and smooth custard cream makes this a gorgeous treat in both appearance and taste.

▼ Blooming Strawberry Milk Custard (216 yen for takeout; 220 yen eat-in)

Resembling a cherry blossom in full bloom, this doughnut is made with a chewy cherry blossom-flavoured dough and is coated in strawberry chocolate. Topped with strawberry granules, the star of the show is the flower-shaped strawberry milk bean paste, made with strawberry puree, which gives this treat its springlike appearance.

▼ Spring Scented Strawberry Flavour (205 yen for takeout; 209 yen eat-in)

This doughnut does away with the fancy extras, allowing you to fully enjoy the chewy cherry blossom-flavoured dough with a simple strawberry-flavoured glaze.

▼ As a special treat for customers, each doughnut comes in a special sleeve featuring a “cherry blossom fairy”.

Sakura doughnuts are a wonderful way to welcome the cherry blossoms, and they’ll be blooming at Mister Donut stores around the country for a limited time from 11 March, with sales scheduled to end towards the end of the month.

Source, images: PR Times

