From covers of classics to altogether newer songs, these are the melodies that Japanese youth associate with graduation in this current Reiwa age.

March is graduation season in Japan. Thousands of students of all ages across the country participate in graduation ceremonies designed to evoke all manner of wistful emotions. If lucky, everyone’s feelings are further heightened by a backdrop of cascading sakura petals that symbolize the fleeting nature of youth.

Firm Shibuya Trend Research recently conducted a survey of 100 male and female high school students between the ages of 15 and 18 years to determine which songs the current generation most strongly associates with graduation season. The results turned out to be a mix of both classic and new songs, from the slow to the upbeat, with an incredible six-way tie for fifth place. Get ready to laugh, cry, and sing along to the following selections which will make you feel as if you’re about to receive your high school diploma all over again.

Top Ten Standard Graduation Songs [Note that this is effectively a top 5 ranking, expanded to 10 entries due to five songs tying for 5th place.]

5. [tie] “Mata Au Hi Made” by Dai Hirai (2015)–2 percent

5. [tie] “Boku no Koto” by Mrs. Green Apple (2019)–2 percent

5. [tie] “Haruka” by Gre4n Boyz (formerly Greeeen) (2009)–2 percent

5. [tie] “Tsubasa wo Kudasai” by Megumi Hayashibara (2009)–2 percent

5. [tie] “Sakura Sake” by Arashi (2005)–2 percent

5. [tie] “Sakura” by Naotaro Moriyama (2003)–2 percent

4. “Tabidachi no Hi ni” by school choruses (1991)–5 percent

This song (“On the Day of Departure”) is a graduation classic with its lyrics written by retiring principal/music teacher Noboru Kojima at a junior high school in Saitama Prefecture in 1991. It’s since become a staple of school choruses across Japan and is often performed by the students who are about to embark on this next chapter in their lives.

3. “Tabidachi no Hi ni” by Ai Kawashima (2006)–16 percent

Ai Kawashima’s more recent cover of the previous song gained its own fame with her clear vocals. The lyrics video below, largely set in a school classroom, is a beautiful tribute to this rite of passage by the singer-songwriter.

2. “March 9th” by Remioromon (2004)–23 percent

Rock band Remioromon clinches the second spot with its second single released over 20 years ago. It gained widespread recognition after being used as the theme song for the TV drama 1 Litre of Tears released the following year with its lyrics focused on human connection and moving forward together.

1. “Seikai” by Radwimps (2024)–29 percent

The top spot–with almost 30 percent of the vote–goes to rock band Radwimps’ “Seikai” (“Correct Answer”), a song that contemplates the fact that there’s no one “right” answer in life. If the vocals sound familiar, it’s likely because the band’s music was used in the soundtracks for director Makoto Shinkai’s three most recent animated films, beginning with 2016’s mega-hit Your Name.

If these songs have got you feeling nostalgic and longing for bygone days, we might suggest drowning your feelings with a stroll or boat ride under some actual sakura or by eating some sakura-inspired sweets.

Source, insert image: PR Times

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!