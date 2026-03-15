Work clothing brand makes it its job to keep your lunch out of harm’s way.

Japan’s convenience store sandwiches are one of the simple but lovely pleasures of being in the country. Tasty and convenient, they make a great lunch option for workers, students, and travelers, so if you know you’re going to be hungry later on, stepping into a convenience store to pick up a sandwich is usually a good call.

Unless, that is, you toss your sandwich into your bag, only for it to then get crushed by your phone, laptop, mobile battery, books, or whatever else you’re carrying around with you that day. At the very least, that’s going to make for an extremely messy meal, and you might even have the contents of your sandwich now littering the inside of your bag, if the wrapper got torn or otherwise came undone too.

That’s why Japanese clothing chain Yofuku no Aoyama’s new backpack has a special compartment to keep your sandwich safe.

The bag, which Yofuku no Aoyama calls the “Multi-rucksack,” has a number of useful design elements, like an exterior pocket that’s sized and positioned for fast access to a commuter pass case or packet of wet tissues.

The understated and mature design makes it appropriate for a variety of scenes too.

But the really clever part is the “hammock pocket,” as the company calls it, which hangs down from the top of the interior of the backpack’s main compartment. Its own little enclosed space, the hammock pocket keeps its contents above the fray of anything else sliding around in that part of the bag, meaning that it’ll keep your sandwich, rice balls, or whatever else you need out of harm’s way.

▼ Including both gummy and teddy bears.

Yofuku no Aoyama, also called just Aoyama, for short, is first and foremost a business attire company, and the company is presenting the Multi-rucksack as a business bag for women commuting to big city offices. It’s a pretty gender-neutral design, though, and honestly looks like the sort of thing that would be handy for anyone who often carries food or other things that they don’t want to get squashed while they’re walking around.

The Multi-rucksack is priced at 12,100 yen (US$78) and is on sale now at Yofuku no Aoyama branches across Japan. It can be purchased online through Rakuten here as well, for anyone who doesn’t have an Aoyama branch near them but still needs protection for their Blueberry Sandwich.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Yofuku no Aoyama

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