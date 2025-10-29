For years of perpetual joy.

Studio Ghibli delighted fans around the nation last month, when it announced the release of its 2026 anime calendars. However, there was one drawback to the collection, in that we still had to wait several months before we could actually use them.

Here to solve that problem, though, is Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku, with the brand new release of its “Howl’s Moving Castle Perpetual Calendar“. As the name suggests, the perpetual calendar is designed in such a way that it can be used year after year (the Japanese term for this is “mannen” or “10,000 years”) and that’s how long you’ll be able to enjoy all of its unique features.

▼ It’s like owning a miniature anime castle.

The details on this piece of art are nothing short of stunning, with every inch of its 11-centimetre (4.3-inch) high body covered in a patchwork of metal fragments, just as it appears in the movie.

Turn it around and you’ll see glimpses of brick and a cluster of tiny houses hidden amongst the chimney stacks, drawing you into the magical world of the film.

The castle is so captivating you can easily decorate it on its own, without any of the calendar elements.

However, using the calendar cubes adds a fun interactive element to the piece, allowing you to keep track of the days and months in a simple yet effective way.

The four cubes are reminiscent of dice, but instead they come with days, months and numbers printed on them. You can decide where to place them on the figure to create your very own perpetual calendar.

▼ All the days of the year are covered in just four small cubes.

The Howl’s Moving Castle Perpetual Calendar is a beautiful way to add a dash of Ghibli magic to every day of the year. Priced at 16.500 yen (US$107.85), it’ll look right at home with the studio’s other Mannen calendars.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

