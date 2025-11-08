Mister Ditto.

The new Mister Donut Pokémon donuts recently went on sale in Japan, with this year’s batch featuring the debut of the Fluffy Pikachu and Foongus donuts. It turns out, though, that Mister Donut secretly had another surprise in the oven all along, and it’s one that fittingly involves the easiest Pokémon to overlook.

The shapeshifting Ditto will soon be transforming into the Ditto Donut Tree. This decadent offering is actually 10 treats in one. At the base of the “tree” is a white chocolate-covered old-fashioned donut filled with custard cream. Stacked on top of that are eight donut holes (or “Donut Pops,” as Mister Donut calls them) and, most importantly, a strawberry chocolate-coated Ditto-shaped donut. Finally, the whole thing is given a sprinkling of sugar as a finishing touch.

Given how involved the production process is, Mister Donut understandably doesn’t want to just have a bunch of these sitting around in its display case. Instead, the Ditto Donut Tree, which is priced at 648 yen (US$4.30) is available only by pre-order made either with the Mister Donut smartphone app or through its online order website.

Pre-orders will be open from November 12 to December 24, with selectable in-store pickup dates between November 26 and December 25, so you can use the Ditto Donut Tree as a Christmas tree too (note that the Ditto Donut Tree is a takeout-only item). However, while the pre-order window is scheduled to last for a month and a half, Mister Donut says that they’ll stop early if supplies run out, and also cautions that different branches will have differing quantities available per day. Given the huge fanbases of both Pokémon and Mister Donut, demand is sure to be high for the Ditto Donut Tree, so if you want to snag one you’ll probably want to put your order in as soon as possible.

