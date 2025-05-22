Limited-edition drink designed to be a holiday escape.



Every summer, Starbucks releases a new lineup of Frappuccinos to help us cope with the sweltering heat, and this year’s drinks are based around the theme of “Hotel Starbucks“, which is designed to provide an “extraordinary escape for your mind“.

After giving us a forget-the-world Frappuccino filled with an abundance of strawberries, the chain is now releasing a “Resort Frappuccino” that aims to whisk us away to the the side of a pool at an Asian resort. Called the Oriental Mango & Tea Frappuccino, this new beverage contains rich mango pulp, soy milk, a softly aromatic jasmine tea, and a topping of rich mango sauce over whipped cream to give us a drink that tastes like a juicy mango.

In addition to the new Frappuccino, Starbucks will also be adding a new flavour to its recently released Chillax Soda series, which is designed to help you relax and unwind with the refreshing combination of soda and aromatic fruit. This new flavour, called Chillax Soda Mango, combines soda with the sweetness of rich mango pulp and a green citrus-flavoured syrup containing over ten aromatic ingredients like lemon, lime, grapefruit, and mint. With every sip, the fresh sweetness of mango and the aroma of citrus is said to spread throughout the palate while the pleasant fizz of soda refreshes your mind in a way that’s perfect for the upcoming summer season.

▼ You can now also customise the soda portion of the Chillax Soda drinks with either black tea or passion fruit tea for free.

The Oriental Mango & Tea Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 707 yen (US$4.91) for takeout or 720 yen for dine-in customers, while the Chillax Soda Mango will be sold in a Tall size, priced from 579 yen, and a Grande size, priced from 624 yen. Both beverages will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide from 28 May to 8 July, while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

