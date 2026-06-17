This is the summer for dipping.

With warmer weather on its way in Japan, Starbucks is coming to the rescue with a new release inspired by “a Milan cafe at sunset”. Sold exclusively at the chain’s Reserve Cafe branches, the new menu items are designed to provide you with a refreshing escape from everyday life, and there are two drinks and a sweet pastry in the lineup.

▼ Frozen Crush Coffee Lemonade (Tall size only) 864 yen (US$5.39) for takeout; 880 yen for dine-in

This frozen beverage is inspired by granita, a traditional Italian summer dessert. The refreshing zing of lemonade is combined with iced coffee and finished with a topping of olive oil and salt, adding an extra layer of depth to the cool beverage. Sophisticated and elegant, this drink will seduce you with its citrus notes and pep you up with espresso, make it ideal for a quick energy boost.

▼ Sparkling Lemon Iced Coffee (Tall size only) 775 yen takeout; 790 yen dine-in

This refreshing drink is made with iced coffee, lemonade, and tonic water. Upon first sip, the delicate carbonation is said to fizz on your tongue, creating a light taste as the aroma of coffee gently unfolds. It’s perfect for when you want to quench your thirst, refresh your mood, and feel invigorated – three things we find ourselves desperately in need of during summer.

▼ “Cornetti Pistachio” (481 yen takeout; 490 yen dine-in)

Though “cornetti” is technically the plural of “cornetto”, this is the word Starbucks uses for its signature “Italian croissant”. Featuring a light dough infused with the aroma of fermented butter and topped with a cream blended with crushed pistachios, this new pastry has a nutty richness and gentle sweetness that’s said to be ideal for dunking into foam-topped Starbucks drinks. The chain recommends dunking this one into the Cinnamon Mousse Foam Honey Latte as the aroma of cinnamon and gentle sweetness of honey are said to “envelop the richness of the pistachio”. You can also add the newly introduced condiment, “Coconut Flavour Syrup” for a lighter, more summery feel.

▼ The chain also sells plain cornetti that pair well with coffees.

The summer range is a getaway our taste buds will fall in love with, but it will only be available at the locations listed below.

Shinjuku Marui Main Building 2F store

Tokyo Skytree Town 30F store

Daimaru Umeda Basement 1F store

Shinsaibashi PARCO Basement 1F store

Nagoya Sakae HAERA store

Available from 24 June, the new items will be on the menu for a limited time. If you’d like to try some other super-exclusive Starbucks drinks, then these pineapple beverages will hit the spot, as they’re only available at 30 special stores.

Source, images: Press release

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