Exclusive beverage designed to make you breathe fire like a dragon.

Summers in Japan are incredibly hot and now they’re set to get even hotter with Starbucks’ first-ever spicy Frappuccino.

There is reason behind this madness, with the chain aiming to deliver a “stimulating zing” of heat to refresh you on an energy-zapping day, and it’s being paired with the fruity sweetness of mango, the star ingredient at Starbucks this summer.

Called the Hot Honey Oriental Mango & Tea Frappuccino, this beverage gets its heat from a special “hot honey” sauce which, according to Starbucks, might just make you breathe fire like a dragon, creating a thrilling new Frappuccino experience unlike any before.

The main body of the drink combines juicy mango pulp, fragrant jasmine tea, and mellow-sweet soy milk, which helps to fan the flames of the hot honey. Specially crafted to satisfy customers who love spicy foods, Starbucks says the honey will make you feel like your mouth is “engulfed in flames” and it’s best mixed throughout the entire beverage before drinking.

The surprising harmony between the rich, sweet mango at the bottom of the cup and the spicy hot honey atop the whipped cream is said to be unexpectedly delightful, and as you continue to drink, the spiciness intensifies so by the end you’ll feel like you’re breathing fire. It’s so strong that the chain is even issuing warnings for customers to be aware of before ordering the Frappuccino:

Spicy honey with strong heat is used as a topping. Please be careful when enjoying this product.

Not recommended for those sensitive to spicy foods or for children in elementary school or younger.

You cannot increase the amount of hot honey, but you can request less.

The new Frappuccino will be on the menu from 6 June to 8 July in a Tall size only, priced at 761 yen (US$5.32) for takeout and 775 yen for dine-in. Those wanting a taste of mango without the heat won’t be left out in the cold as the regular Oriental Mango & Tea Frappuccino, which debuted on 28 May and will also be on the menu until 8 July, is ready to satisfy your cravings.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!