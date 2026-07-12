Proof that magazines in Japan are unlike anywhere else in the world.

One thing we love about magazines in Japan is the amount and quality of freebies that often come attached to them. That’s certainly the case with the August issue of Sweet magazine, which comes packed with limited-edition Sanrio goods featuring characters in their popular suntanned designs.

The standard edition of the magazine, priced at 1,790 yen (US$12.20), comes with a three-piece “Suntanned Sanrio Characters” summer set consisting of a mini tote bag, a mesh pouch and a sheet of five stickers.

The star of the collection is the mini tote, which features Hello Kitty carrying a surfboard. Measuring approximately 20 x 26 x 12 centimetres (7.9 × 10.2 × 4.7 inches), it’s designed to be used as a handy everyday bag with enough room for essentials such as a purse, cosmetics pouch and water bottle.

The matching mesh pouch features Hello Kitty’s tanned face in a fluffy textile finish, while the sticker set includes five popular characters: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco and My Melody, all showing off their summer tans, along with hibiscus flowers and sunglasses.

There’s also a special edition of the magazine, priced at 1,830 yen, which puts Pochacco in the spotlight.

The special edition comes with a fluffy drawstring pouch shaped like the lovable dog’s face, complete with soft ears that flap about.

There’s also a matching face-shaped mirror showing Pochacco wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.

▼ The pouch is large enough to hold the mirror, as well as other small essentials like sunscreen and cosmetics.

While any Sanrio freebie is highly sought after in Japan, the suntanned character designs are particularly special as they tend to only appear in summer. Both editions go on sale in Japan on 10 July, and, as with many Japanese magazine freebies, supplies are limited so it’s best to get in quick to avoid missing out.

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[ Read in Japanese ]