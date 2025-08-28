Move aside, Frappuccinos, this autumn is all about the roasted green tea latte.

Back in 2023, Starbucks released a limited-edition Chocolate Mousse Latte that became so popular it returned the following year, and now, it’s back again for another outing, this time with a new partner filled with autumn flavour.

The new release is a twist on the original Chocolate Mousse Latte, which features an espresso with a caramel-like sweetness, rich flavour, and a nutty note on the finish. Combined with almond and hazelnut nut sauce and milk, the latte is topped with fluffy, smooth chocolate mousse so you can enjoy the gentle sweetness of chocolate from the first sip to the very last.

While the Chocolate Mousse Latte will seduce customers with its nutty, chocolatey, robust espresso flavours, the new drink will be like a cosy autumnal hug. Called the “Roasted Sweet Potato Mousse Tea Latte with the Aroma of Hojicha“, this new release combines hojicha (roasted green tea) and milk with a smooth, melty roasted sweet potato-flavoured sauce. This sauce retains some of the texture from sweet potatoes, giving you slightly chewy bites throughout, and it’s all topped off with a thick and fluffy sweet potato mousse and a dusting of sweet potato powder.

At first sip, the gentle sweetness of the sweet potato-flavoured sauce is said to spread throughout the palate, while the fragrant, smoky aroma of hojicha entices the nostrils. The mousse and sweet potato powder on top are designed to evoke the slightly chewy texture of sweet potato skin, adding depth to the flavour and aroma, while chunky bits in the sweet potato-flavoured sauce travel up through the straw to provide “a dessert-like satisfaction”.

It certainly looks like a decadent drink, and we can’t wait to try it when it’s released for a limited time from 3 September, priced at 628 yen (US$4.26) for takeout and 640 yen for dine-in. The Chocolate Mousse Latte will also be released for a limited time on the same day, although it’s priced slightly cheaper, at 589 yen for takeout and 600 yen for dine-in. If you’re finding it hard to choose between the two, then you might want to note that the sweet potato version is only available iced while the Chocolate Mousse Latte is available hot or iced, so you could bite the bullet and get both, with the former iced and the latter hot, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds!

