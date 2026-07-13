We find out why people are raving about this new limited-edition burger.

While many businesses in Japan are tightening their belts due to rising costs, Burger King appears to be doing the opposite, expanding its footprint across the country. After boasting 337 locations in 2025, the chain brought that total to more than 370 by June, even opening its first-ever store in Miyazaki Prefecture.

To help support that expansion, Burger King has been rapidly rolling out new limited-edition menu items to entice customers through its doors, and its latest new release has been a runaway hit, with people raving about it on social media. One viral post even went so far as to say it was “so unbelievably delicious it blew my mind”, so we decided to pop by and see if it lived up to the hype.

Called the Big Mouth Dirty, there are two versions currently on the menu – Beef & Chicken and Double Beef & Hash – but it’s the Double Beef & Hash that’s getting all the attention.

Image: Press release

The Big Mouth series has become something of a summer favourite recently, making an appearance in early summer every year. While two flame-grilled beef patties remain a signature component, the other ingredients tend to change with each new release, and for the Double Beef & Hash version, Burger King has paired the double beef patties with a crispy hash brown and a special garlic mayonnaise sauce.

The sound of it alone is enough to send anyone into a beef coma, and when we laid eyes on it in person, it was even larger than we’d anticipated. The size of the two flame-grilled patties, jutting out from the sides of the bun, was mind-blowing to look at.

▼ The oversized look is very much part of Burger King’s appeal.

As for the taste, it was absolutely delicious. The biggest highlight, however, turned out to be the special garlic mayo sauce, which brought everything together perfectly, allowing us to enjoy the bun, beef patties and hash brown in unison, making every bite supremely rich and satisfying.

Aside from the pickles, there weren’t any other ingredients competing for attention, allowing the main flavours to take centre stage. Unlike a Whopper, which balances its beef with fresh vegetables, the Double Beef & Hash makes no apologies for being totally sinful, creating a more intense and indulgent experience for the palate.

▼ The crispy texture of the hash brown also added a great contrast, and despite the burger’s huge size, it was surprisingly easy to finish.

Though we wouldn’t go so far as to call it “unbelievably delicious”, we can totally understand why the burger has been garnering so much praise from customers. It’s rich, indulgent, packed with flavour, and will definitely leave you with a dirty big mouth, so in our opinion it is worthy of the praise it’s been getting. It’s also worth the 1,490 yen (US$10.20) price point…and the calories that we dare not look at.

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[ Read in Japanese ]