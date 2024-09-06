Coffees, cocktails, sodas and green teas deliver flavours to match the mood of harvest season.

When the seasons change in Japan, so too do the limited-edition menu items, and over at Starbucks, there’s a lot to enjoy, with a new Frappuccino, a new chilled cup, and three new tea-based beverages unveiled in the last week alone.

Now, there’s even more news for fans to drink up, with the announcement that Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo will also be selling a series of exclusive beverages that capture the taste of autumn.

▼ At the Main Bar on the first floor, you can order the Autumn Chocolate Latte, hot or iced, priced at 1,031 yen (US$7.07) for takout or 1,050 yen for dine-in.

This coffee beverage combines a rich shot of espresso with chocolate and a slightly tart cassis-flavoured syrup for an elegant, fruity depth of flavour that’s perfect for autumn.

▼ At the second-floor Teavana Bar, you’ll find the Hojicha Cashew Nut Tea Latte, available hot or iced and priced at 1,080 yen for eat-in or 1,100 yen for takeout.

This beverage previously debuted at the Roastery last year and proved to be so popular that it’s now back for a second outing. With roasted tencha (the raw green tea used for matcha before being ground) creating the hojicha (roasted green tea) component, this beverage displays a light tea flavour to complement the “milk” made from cashew nuts. Delicately sweet with a richness reminiscent of matcha, this is a fragrant drink with a delicious, nutty flavour.

▼ At the third-floor Arriviamo Bar, they’ll be serving the “Autumn Harvest Punch” (2,200 yen), which is only available for dine-in customers.

This special cocktail contains Teavana’s Kaga Bocha, a roasted green tea that has more pyrazines (roasted aroma components) and floral components (such as geraniol and linalool), due to the use of top-quality green tea tree stems. The floral fragrance of this tea is enhanced by the addition of seasonal chestnuts and Kyoho grapes, and using a punch cocktail as inspiration, it mixes this blend with water, alcohol, lemon juice and spices for a rich, deep sweetness.

In addition to the three drinks above, the Roastery will be serving up two drinks at the Teavana Bar that debuted last year and are now back due to popular demand.

▼ The Teavana Cream Soda Spice Apple Cider (iced only, 1,031 yen for takeout or 1,050 yen dine-in)

Rooibos and hibiscus teas create beautiful gradated autumn colours, while the spiciness of cinnamon and sweetness of apple add contrast to the flavours. As the vanilla ice cream topping melts, it transforms the beverage, adding a lovely creaminess that’s reminiscent of a cream soda.

▼ The Hojicha Black Roasted Shichimi Chocolate (hot only, 933 yen for takeout or 950 yen dine-in).

Teavana’s Kaga Bocha brings its roasted, floral notes to this hot chocolate drink, which is finished with whipped cream and a sprinkling of black roasted shichimi, a spice mix containing white sesame, chilli pepper, Japanese pepper, green laver, poppy seed, black sesame, and hemp seed.

All the drinks are big on fruit and roasted flavours to match the mood of autumn harvest season, and we can’t wait to try them all while they’re available at the Roastery from 6 September to 31 October.

Source, images: Press Release

