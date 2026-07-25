Test your Ghibli fan level with your knowledge of this character and his unusual restaurant policy.

There are many levels of Studio Ghibli fan, from those who know and love the most famous feature films, to those who are acquainted with every single work the studio ever has put its name to.

If you’re wondering where you sit on the fan spectrum, then you can test your knowledge by answering this question: Which movie does this T-shirt refer to?

If the bespectacled character looks familiar to you, then well done – you’re well on your way to expert level. However, if you answered “The Ghiblies Episode 2”, then give yourself a pat on the back as you’ve officially reached expert status, and you might now want to reach into your wallet because merchandise like this doesn’t come along every day.

Before we unpack the T-shirt, let’s take a moment to unpack the movie, because it’s one of the studio’s most unique works. Produced by Studio Ghibli and directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who previously worked on CG and direction for My Neighbours the Yamadas and Princess Mononoke, the 25-minute short was initially released in Japanese cinemas in 2002 as a double feature alongside The Cat Returns.

Prononounced with a hard “G”, like “good” – unlike the soft “G”, like “gentle”, used in the studio’s name – The Ghiblies Episode 2 was inspired by staff at Studio Ghibli, featuring caricatured versions of them in a series of hilarious scenarios. One such scenario takes place in a curry shop, where three central characters pull up stools at the counter and hilarity ensues.

▼ This clip, posted by US distributor GKids when the film was screened in the U.S. as a special accompaniment to the 15th anniversary of Spirited Away, shows the start of the scene at the curry shop.

If that video has given you a taste for the curry shop and a desire to eat there, then you’ll be pleased to know you can slip into the world by slipping into one of three new T-shirts dedicated to the store and Toshi-chan, the character who runs it.

On the front of the tee is Toshi, casually waving a 1,000-yen note in the air as if he’s enticing customers to test their mettle. Beside him are the words, “The price changes according to spice level!! – Store Owner”, which appears on the menu in the movie, while beneath him is the shop name, “Curry Shop Toshi-chan“.

▼ The “Toshi” font recalls the curry shop’s storefront sign.

On the back, you’ll find the menu, looking identical to the one on the wall in the anime, complete with rankings from “Normal” to “10x”, and prices ranging from 700 yen (US$4.31) to free.

Just as you can choose your spice level at the restaurant, you can also choose your spice level in the T-shirt range, with the yellow called “3x Curry”…

▼ …the orange called “5x Curry”…

▼ … and the red called “10x Curry”.

Another fun design detail can be seen on the tags, which feature the character who ordered the spice level represented by the shirt.

As an added bonus, each shirt comes packaged in a unique box designed to resemble a pack of curry roux.

▼ “GBL” in the top right-hand corner is a reference to Ghibli’s casual wear brand, which created the T-shirts.

With their striking colours and playful features, these tops are sure to become the centerpiece of any outfit, and will definitely be a conversation starter between Ghibli fans of any level. Made from 100-percent cotton, the shirts come in medium and large sizes, retail for 4,950 yen (US$30.46) each, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3), Studio Ghibli

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