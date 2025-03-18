A great way to give a little and receive a little from the real-world site where Totoro was born.

Studio Ghibli has always been a strong proponent of conservationism, and it’s an issue that’s not only seen in a lot of its animated movies, but also its real-world endeavours, such as the Totoro Fund. This program serves to preserve a large swathe of land in the Sayama Hills district in Saitama, Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture, where director Hayao Miyazaki was inspired to create My Neighbour Totoro, leading it to be known as “Totoro’s Forest“.

Today, this patch of nature is like an oasis in asprawling urban jungle, but it needs support to help stave off encroaching real estate developers and investors.

▼ This official video shows the forest and reveals some of the fund’s initiatives.

While taking part in workshops and guided walks through the forest are two ways to help support the fund, another way is by buying merchandise at the official headquarters in Sayama and its official online store. Now, though, there’s an even easier way to support the Totoro Fund — by purchasing one of the new T-shirts and hoodies at the studio-affiliated Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain.

▼ The Totoro Fund T-shirt is available in small through to extra-large sizes and retails for 3,960 yen (US$26.59).

The “Umbrella” design on this shirt, which shows Totoro and Mei looking over a growing sprout, was drawn by Miyazaki for this fundraising collection, and it’s a beautiful image that reflects the fund’s desire to both conserve the environment it oversees and help it to grow in scale.

▼ Made with a soft and easy-to-wear 100-percent cotton fabric, the T-shirt comes with a cute Soot Sprite tag on the rear hem.

▼ The shirt is available in two colourways — white and black.

With the weather remaining cool, it’s not exactly T-shirt season yet, but you can always layer up with a matching hoodie, or “parka” as it’s called by the studio.

Also made with 100-percent cotton, this zip-up hoodie is available in medium and large sizes, and in two colourways.

▼ Grey…

▼…and Navy.

Priced at 6,600 yen, they each come with a Totoro image on the chest, a Soot Sprite tag on the rear hem, and a beautiful image of Totoro in a patch of nature with a flower on its head.

Like the T-shirts, the images of Totoro here are all original illustrations by Miyazaki, released exclusively for this range to support the Totoro Fund.

The fund is always grateful to receive the support of Ghibli fans, and in addition to the T-shirts and hoodies, there are other goods available to purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku to help out with the group’s conservation efforts. It’s a beautiful way to get a little and give a little to the place where Totoro was born.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!