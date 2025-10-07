Step into the role of an anime character from Kiki’s Delivery Service and Porco Rosso.

With the days finally becoming cooler in Japan, it’s time to pull out our cosy socks, and this year there’s nothing cosier than a pair from Studio Ghibli.

Produced for the studio’s GBL streetwear brand, there are two new varieties to choose from, with one capturing the beauty of Kiki’s Delivery Service and the other Porco Rosso.

The Kiki’s Delivery Service socks are adorned in orange-and-white stripes, inspired by the T-shirt worn by Tombo from the movie.

The unisex product will help you step into the kind-hearted, adventurous personality of Tombo, with two sizes available: 23-25 centimetres (9.06 -9.84 inches) and 25-27 centimetres.

Made from a cotton and nylon blend, the fine-ribbed design has just the right amount of thickness to keep your toes warm as the days get cooler.

The embroidered bicycle propeller acts as a focal point, recalling Tombo’s bike from the movie.

The vivid colours will brighten up any outfit, from long skirts and rolled-up jeans to chinos and cargo pants.

▼ These are socks you’ll want to show off by rolling up your trouser hems.

Fans of Porco Rosso will be delighted to step into this bright red pair, also available in 23-25 and 25-27 centimetre sizes.

The eye-catching hue takes its colour cues from Porco’s beloved plane, the Savoia, while the embroidered design pays tribute to the tail emblem of the plane.





You’ll be able to feel the wind in your hair, or on your legs, as you channel the pilot’s fearless attitude with these socks, which also deserve to be shown off with rolled-up hems.

Released on 4 October, both socks are priced at 2,310 yen (US$15.67) each and can be purchased at GBL stores and online while stocks last.

